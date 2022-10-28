Read full article on original website
Microsoft promises to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for as long as PlayStation exists
“We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation” is the message from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer this week. Spencer has recently been discussing the future of Call of Duty if the Activision acquisition clears, and he’s made his clearest comments yet in a new podcast interview with YouTubers Justine and Jenna Ezarik.
Disney Plus subscribers are getting first dibs at new Marvel and Star Wars merchandise
Having a Disney Plus subscription isn’t just about entertainment anymore: customers will now get first dibs on Disney merchandise before it’s made available to the general public. Today, the company announced “a limited test” in the United States that will grant Disney Plus subscribers exclusive access to a curated mix of holiday merch from Star Wars, Black Panther, Frozen, and more.
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target
The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, have already kicked off some spectacular Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the annual shopping event. Some of the steepest discounts we’re currently seeing extend to noise-canceling earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 (now $179.99) and Apple’s second-gen AirPods (now $89.99) as well as TVs like Samsung’s 55-inch Frame (now $999.99) and gaming mice like the Logitech G502 Hero (now $34.99).
Netflix is acquiring cozy game developer Spry Fox
Netflix is acquiring Spry Fox, the indie developer of “cozy” games like Cozy Grove and Alphabear, Netflix announced on Monday. The acquisition means that Spry Fox will become Netflix’s sixth in-house gaming studio. For Spry Fox, the acquisition won’t mean any changes for now. The studio’s current...
Amazon Music’s entire library is now free for Prime subscribers
Amazon is expanding its music offering, opening up its full catalog of 100 million songs in Amazon Music to Prime subscribers at no extra charge. The company is also offering many of its in-house podcasts and a selection of others, ad-free, in the app. You’ll still need a separate subscription if you want Amazon Music to really rival Spotify and Apple Music, but Amazon’s service is becoming a seriously compelling (sort of) free option.
You now have to pay to use Pantone colors in Adobe products
Last week, Adobe removed support for free Pantone colors across its Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator Creative Cloud applications. PSD files that contained Pantone spot colors now display unwanted black in their place, forcing creatives who need access to the industry-standard color books to pay for a plugin subscription (via Kotaku).
YouTube’s Primetime Channels bring streaming movies and TV into the YouTube app
Streaming services are coming to YouTube. The company is rolling out a new feature called Primetime Channels that will bring shows and movies from more than 30 services directly into the YouTube interface. It’s a big bet for YouTube that it can be the cable bundle of the future and that its unparalleled audience will make streaming services buy into the idea.
Ring is almost ready to release its first car alarm
Ring may be getting closer to launching the car alarm it announced over two years ago. A new report from Zatz Not Funny! reveals an image of the device recently added to the Ring Android app as well as a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) the Amazon-owned company submitted on Monday.
Twitter discontinues ad-free articles for Blue subscribers
Twitter’s getting rid of one of Blue’s best perks: ad-free articles. In a message sent out to publishers and forwarded to The Verge, Twitter says it “made the decision to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of close of business today, October 31, 2022.” The news was first spotted by 9to5Mac.
HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation
HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.
How to create custom Apple Watch interval workouts
While you’ve always been able to customize Apple Watch workouts, the company finally added the ability to create custom interval workouts in watchOS 9. That’s clutch for any athlete itching to set a PR at their next race or just looking to switch up their training routine. Previously,...
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) review: a streaming box with no equal
The new third-generation Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s fastest, most capable streaming player yet. Like its predecessors, the Cube is a hybrid Echo speaker and Fire TV that aims to provide the best of both worlds. Hands-free Alexa voice commands are always at your disposal, and it supports 4K streaming in all the popular HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. That dual functionality comes at a price of $139.99, significantly more expensive than Amazon’s streaming sticks like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Slack is rolling out typing indicators for threads
Slack is now rolling out typing indicators in threads, and they’ve already dramatically improved my Slack experience. At The Verge, we use threads a lot. We’re constantly sharing interesting and potentially newsworthy stuff we find around the web, and we use threads to help corral conversations about links or topics into one zone. At any given time, there might be a lot of people talking in one thread, especially with everything going on right now. But because typing indicators used to appear in the main channel even if someone was typing in a thread, it could be hard to tell who might be workshopping a witty one-liner for the thread or drafting something new for the channel.
Google’s new shopping features can help you snag good deals
Google’s rolling out a handful of new shopping features that should make it easier to find good deals directly from search. When you search for a product, Google will now surface results with coupon codes that you can copy and paste during checkout. Any products with a coupon available...
Chrome’s new sidebar lets you blast through search results
Google Chrome has a new sidebar that should make it faster and easier to check out a bunch of search results in a row without having to bounce back and forth between the search page and whatever websites it links to. Google also says that it’s bringing its price tracking feature to desktop after a few months of it being available on mobile versions of the browser.
iPhone 15 Pro models could ditch mechanical volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could swap mechanical volume and power buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback instead. That’s according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the buttons could function like the solid-state home button first released on the iPhone 7 that you can’t physically press down but vibrates in response to touch.
George Hotz, iPhone hacker and Elon Musk antagonist, is leaving Comma AI
George Hotz is stepping down from Comma AI. The 32-year-old CEO, who rose to fame under his “geohot” hacker alias when just a teenager, made the announcement on his GitHub page, admitting that he doesn’t feel “capable” to continue running the driver assistance technology company he founded seven years ago.
Sony’s new PlayStation Plus subscriptions are off to a rocky start
The number of people subscribing to Sony’s PlayStation Plus fell from 47.3 million to 45.4 million this quarter, the company announced in its latest earnings release. It’s the subscription service’s third quarterly decline in a row, and comes despite Sony launching a revamped subscription lineup between May and June this year including new tiers that offer inclusive access to hundreds of games to download and stream.
The new Fitbit Sense 2 is 33 percent off at Amazon
Every color scheme of Fitbit’s brand-new Sense 2 smartwatch “premium fitness tracker” is selling for $199.95 at Amazon, which is a $100 price cut. The Verge’s Victoria Song reviewed this model just a handful of weeks ago, so it’s strange but very cool to see it so discounted already. The black-colored Sense 2 was selling for just $80 for a couple of hours, but Amazon deactivated that price cut.
Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros might not arrive until next March
Apple’s new M2-equipped 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros may not arrive until early next year, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While previous rumors suggested Apple could release the upgraded devices by the end of this year, now Gurman believes they’ll launch in the first half of March.
