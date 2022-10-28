ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies vs. Astros live score, updates, highlights from Game 2 of 2022 World Series

The 2022 World Series continues with Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, after a riveting Game 1 that saw the host Astros suffer their first postseason loss of the year. They did so in unexpected fashion. Justin Verlander was perfect through the first three innings and the Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead. As they've done all playoffs, however, the Phillies fought back and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a home run by J.T. Realmuto in the top of the 10th inning.
HOUSTON, TX
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

The further we get into each NFL season, the better equipped we are to deploy the right fantasy D/ST. We know the weekly defensive studs like the Eagles (@ Texans in Week 9), Patriots (vs. Colts), and Bills (@ Jets), but we also know which offenses to target and which to avoid. The sample size after eight weeks is plentiful, so our Week 9 fantasy defense rankings can help you find legit sleepers and waiver-wire streamers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Stefon Diggs vs. Jaire Alexander stats: Who actually 'finished it' between Bills, Packers stars?

One of the more interesting individual matchups in Sunday night's Bills-Packers game saw both receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Jaire Alexander claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players. Except, neither player matched up against each other. The jawing between Diggs and Alexander was only that: Alexander was...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Alvin Kamara & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
Packers vs. Bills final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo hand Green Bay fourth straight loss

It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.

