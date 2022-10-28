The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO