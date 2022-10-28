ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

