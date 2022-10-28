Read full article on original website
Arkansas FireSMART app is available for prescribed burning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced Monday the Arkansas FireSMART mobile application. The app was created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency and offers row crop procedures and forest landowners a simple way to check conditions, as well as report prescribed burns.
Multiple Arkansas state agencies, Gov. Hutchinson speak out against issue 4
Little Rock (KATV) — Election Day is nearly a week away and one of the big topics on the ballot is issue 4. It's an amendment to the state's constitution that will permit the recreational use and possession of marijuana. The owner of Natural Relief Dispensary, Brian Faught said...
Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor bonds out of jail
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Democratic candidate for Arkansas state auditor has bonded out of jail after being arrested for felony terroristic threatening. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday without incident according to Little Rock Police and taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Just 11 days...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Homeless man in Brinkley charged with capital murder after death of 73-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old homeless man in Brinkley is being charged with capital murder after state police said he killed an elderly woman in her apartment. The Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Juwan Swanigan was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of 73-year-old Shirley Bodkins.
