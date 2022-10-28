Read full article on original website
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, California housing market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside County.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Ares Management Buys 8.38-Acre Industrial Property in Fullerton for $61MM
Orange County –– CBRE negotiated the sale of an 8.38-acre industrial land parcel, including three industrial properties totaling 155,000 square feet on site in Fullerton, CA. B & K Investment Company sold the properties to Ares Management, a national industrial investor and developer, for $61 million. CBRE’s Ben...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Turn key Brewery for Sale
Turn key Brewery for sale in Orange County N.Y. Brewery is fully operational and includes 3 bbl Stout direct fired propane Brewing system (2020)complete with 2 full jacketed fermentation vessels, mash tun, boil kettle, variable speed transfer pump, 70lb capacity grain mill, plate cooler, hop grant, Semi automatic single head keg washer, 40 sixtel steel American Sanky kegs, 12 1/2 bbl kegs, Chilly glycol chiller, 10 tap beer cooler, triple stainless steel bar sink, all fittings, hoses, etc.
Is the FBI Still Investigating in Irvine?
Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide
Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
