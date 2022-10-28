ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Ares Management Buys 8.38-Acre Industrial Property in Fullerton for $61MM

Orange County –– CBRE negotiated the sale of an 8.38-acre industrial land parcel, including three industrial properties totaling 155,000 square feet on site in Fullerton, CA. B & K Investment Company sold the properties to Ares Management, a national industrial investor and developer, for $61 million. CBRE’s Ben...
FULLERTON, CA
probrewer.com

Turn key Brewery for Sale

Turn key Brewery for sale in Orange County N.Y. Brewery is fully operational and includes 3 bbl Stout direct fired propane Brewing system (2020)complete with 2 full jacketed fermentation vessels, mash tun, boil kettle, variable speed transfer pump, 70lb capacity grain mill, plate cooler, hop grant, Semi automatic single head keg washer, 40 sixtel steel American Sanky kegs, 12 1/2 bbl kegs, Chilly glycol chiller, 10 tap beer cooler, triple stainless steel bar sink, all fittings, hoses, etc.
Voice of OC

Is the FBI Still Investigating in Irvine?

Orange County has been grappling with the release of an FBI affidavit alleging widespread corruption in Anaheim for nearly six months, and questions are beginning to grow over whether the investigation stopped at the city limits. In the months after its release, the Mayor of Anaheim and a prominent Democratic...
IRVINE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
QSR magazine

EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide

Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy