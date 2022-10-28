ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC man stabbed in unprovoked Harlem subway attack says his attacker was urinating in station

By Ellen Moynihan, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
NYC man stabbed in unprovoked Harlem subway attack says his attacker was urinating in station

A straphanger was stabbed in the back during an unprovoked attack at a Harlem subway station early Friday, police and the victim said.

Taofeek Agisegiri, 54, was replacing his MetroCard while on a break from his job at a nearby city housing project at about 4:30 a.m. when he passed a man urinating at the A/B/C/D station at W. 125th St. and St. Nicholas Ave.

As he passed, some of the liquid splashed on him, Agisegiri said.

The suspect spoke. “He said, why am I looking at him. ‘I’m talking to you, you don’t talk to me?’”

“I walked past him. He just stabbed me from the back,” said Agisegiri.

Two or three bystanders did nothing while the attack took place, said Agisegiri, who emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria six years ago.

“They minded their own business — they don’t care,” said Agisegiri. “In this country people mind their own business.”

The attacker, who wore a black sweatshirt, ran out of the station. No arrests had been reported as of Friday evening.

EMS rushed Agisegiri to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital with a minor wound. Agisegiri said he received 12 stitches in his upper back, and was scratched where the assailant tried to stab him a second time.

The early-morning attack was the latest in a series of violent encounters in city subways. Police have been combatting a 41% jump in crime in the city’s transit system this year compared to last year.

As of Sunday, nine people have been murdered on the rails, three more than this time last year. In addition, 445 people have been attacked at city train stops — an 18% jump over the 376 assault complaints the NYPD fielded this time last year.

Recent attacks on the subway include an incident on Friday in which Lamale McRae bum-rushed David Martin, 32, at a Manhattan-bound L train platform at the Myrtle-Wyckoff station in Bushwick, knocking him onto the tracks. Martin suffered a broken collarbone in the fall. McRae was arrested Monday for the attack.

On Oct. 13 at the Third Ave./138th St. station in the Bronx, a man crept up behind an 18-year-old straphanger and punched him in the back of the head an another unprovoked attack, cops said. No arrests have been made.

