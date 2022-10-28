ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

As time switch approaches, sleep experts says standard time is better for health, safety

By Melissa Patrick
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ExbQ_0iq4cWHy00

It’s almost time to “fall back” one hour into standard time, which sleep specialists say is better for our health because it more closely matches our body’s internal clock. Standard time officially begins on Sunday, Nov. 6.

“Daylight saving time disrupts the body’s natural circadian rhythms and impacts sleep,” Jennifer Martin, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, said in a news release. “Standard time provides a better opportunity to get the right duration of high-quality, restful sleep on a regular basis, which improves our cognition, mood, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being.”

Why is standard time better for our health?

“The daily cycle of natural light and darkness is the most powerful timing cue to synchronize our body’s internal clock,” Martin says. “When we receive more light in the morning and darkness in the evening, our bodies and nature are better aligned, making it easier to wake up for our daily activities and easier to fall asleep at night. Daylight saving time disrupts our internal clock, leading to sleep loss and poor sleep quality, which in turn lead to negative health consequences.”

Polling shows that most Americans want to stop changing their clocks twice a year, and the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed legislation (without debate) to do just that. But it wants the national, fixed, year-round time to be daylight saving time.

The bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act, is stalled in the House. But as the House considers the legislation, the sleep-medicine academy has implored its members to evaluate the evidence that supports the adoption of year-round standard time.

The academy argues that in addition to matching our body’s internal clock, standard time means more light and thus safety in mornings, especially for commuters and children heading to school. It says daylight time disproportionately affects those in the northern part of the country because of late sunrise times, especially in the winter. The academy also points to studies that show that seasonal time changes are risky to people’s health.

The academy also notes that Congress tried permanent daylight time in 1973 to reduce energy consumption, but reverted back to standard time eight months into the two-year plan due to massive complaints.

“By eliminating the seasonal time change and adopting standard time permanently on a national scale, we can all reap the benefits of better overall health and an enhanced sense of safety for ourselves and our families,” Martin concluded.

An Associated Presspoll last fall found that three-fourths of Americans supported having the same time year-round, but they were divided on which one, with 43% saying standard time and 32% daylight time.

Melissa Patrick

Author at Kentucky Health News

Melissa Patrick is a reporter for Ken­tucky Health News, a publication of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. She has received several competitive fellowships, including the 2016-17 Nursing and Health Care Workforce Media Fellow of the Center for Health, Media & Policy, which allowed her to focus on and write about nursing workforce issues in Kentucky; and the year-long Association of Health Care Journalists 2017-18 Regional Health Journalism Program fellowship. She is a former registered nurse and holds degrees in journalism and community leadership and development from UK.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Will COVID spike again this fall? 6 tips to help you stay safe

Last year, the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus caught many people by surprise and led to a surge in cases that overwhelmed hospitals and drove up fatalities. Now we’re learning that omicron is mutating to better evade the immune system. Omicron-specific vaccines were...
Hoptown Chronicle

RSV: A pediatric disease expert answers 5 questions about the surging outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus

Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, sends thousands of children to the hospital every year in the U.S. But during September and October 2022, health professionals across the country have watched an unprecedented spike in the number of cases of this usually mild, but occasionally dangerous, respiratory infection in children. Jennifer Girotto is a pharmacist who studies pediatric infectious diseases. She explains how RSV infects the human body, who is most at risk and what might be causing this year’s outbreak to be worse than normal.
Health Digest

Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?

If you're waking up every morning with stiffness and aching in your shoulder, you could be facing a problem with your rotator cuff. This is a group of muscles and tendons that help attach your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade (via Next Step Orthopedics). The rotator cuff earns its name from the cuff-like structure it forms to hold your shoulder in place, as well as the fact that this structure allows the rotation of your arm.
probrewer.com

Beer and Balance: Strategies for Social, Mental, and Physical Well-being in the Craft Beer Industry

You and your employees’ social, mental and physical wellbeing matter. The craft beer industry is in a time of reckoning with an all-time record of people leaving their jobs, and employers struggling to fill vacant roles. 1 in 5 employees left a job at some point in their career because of its toxic organizational culture. By one estimate, employee turnover triggered by a toxic culture cost U.S. employers nearly $50 billion per year pre-pandemic.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Effective Ways to Increase Your Productivity

Who knows if is it fortunately or not we have only 24 hours per day. Sometimes, we cannot keep up the pace of modern life and some important things are behind the time. What should we do in this case? First of all, no need to be worried! We prepared three ways to increase your productivity. Let`s start.
Fortune

The inextricable link between employee wellness and retention￼

What strategies should business leaders implement to ensure employee wellness? How can CEOs ensure these policies are in line with employee wishes?. If there was a universal revelation following the pandemic, it might be that employee health and wellness—especially mental health—are paramount to corporate success. Companies that leaned into that idea have not only seen the bottom-line impact, but higher employee retention.
The Hill

Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep

Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Health Digest

Health Digest Survey: Who Do People Seek Out When They Need To Talk To Someone?

Confiding in those we trust not only enhances our sense of connectedness, but there are also real mental and physiological health benefits to doing so. For example, talking to someone about how we're feeling can help reduce the body's stress response. In a 2007 study published in Psychological Science, researchers found that verbalizing our emotions had a direct effect on brain activity — a process known as affect labeling. Using MRI technology, researchers observed a decrease in activity in various areas of the brain, including the amygdala — the region responsible for our fear response (via Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America). Researchers concluded that articulating how we're feeling to others may help reduce emotional reactivity.
Hr Morning

Difficult situations: What to say when it seems there’s nothing right to say

In HR, you likely often face a difficult situation when you just don’t know what to say. What do you do then?. Perhaps a tragedy struck. Bad news needs to be shared. Uncomfortable questions must be answered. HR leaders can’t easily prepare for difficult and delicate situations. What’s more,...
Healthline

How Are Blepharitis and Dry Eye Syndrome Connected?

Blepharitis and dry eye syndrome both result in eye discomfort. They share similar symptoms but are different conditions. Blepharitis is eyelid inflammation often accompanied by crusts at the base of your eyelids. Dry eye is when your eyes don’t make enough tears or the right types of tears. Dry...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Walking On A Daily Basis

Physical activity is beneficial to both mental and physical health. However, not everyone has access to a gym. Some people work all the time and have no time to go to the gym. Now is the time to relax because a 15-minute walk can provide numerous benefits. Walking can add seven years to your life and improve your overall health.
Seniors Guide

Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation

Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
Greatist

Cast Your Votes: Is Castor Oil Good for Skin?

Castor oil has a long history as a natural medicine and can also help skin health. Some evidence shows it can help with acne, sunburn, wrinkles and lines, and more. Castor oil is a plant-based remedy used for centuries for its many purported health benefits. From getting your gut moving to stimulating hair growth, there’s a lot this natural oil can do.
cohaitungchi.com

A Dietitian’s Review of the SlimFast Diet: Does It Work for Weight Loss?

The SlimFast diet is a partial meal replacement plan that involves eating 1 “sensible” meal, 2 meal replacements, and 3 snacks per day. This is known as the “SlimFast 1-2-3 Plan” or the “SlimFast Plan.”. You can choose to follow one of four versions of...
wdfxfox34.com

How Many Units of Botox Do You Need for Your Forehead?

Originally Posted On: https://drphillipsdentalspa.com/how-many-units-of-botox-do-you-need-for-your-forehead. Are you planning on getting Botox in your forehead? Then you probably want to know how many units of Botox for forehead is appropriate. Read here to find out. Wrinkles start forming as early as the age of 25, but that doesn’t mean you have to...
KANSAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

Difficulties, Dilemmas, and Joys of Spousal Caregiving and Caretaking

Caretaking and caregiving require separate skills, emotional responses, and life adjustments. Caretaking may require adjusting household responsibilities, handling insurance or Medicare, and handling finances. Caregiving may require focusing on communication, patience and empathy, watching for distress signals, and self-care. Patient and caregiver should consider partaking in therapy. The sooner you...
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy