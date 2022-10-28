ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise Marvel roles in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their Marvel roles for the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania .

Set for release in 2023, the superhero movie follows the Ant-Man family as they face off Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-travelling villain from the Quantum Realm.

Variety reports that William Jackson Harper, star of The Good Place , is set to join the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania begins showing at cinemas in the US next February.

