Florida State

If You Forget Your I.D. Can You Still Fly Out Of New York State Airports?

The holiday travel season has begun. You might be booking your trip to see family for Thanksgiving or spending Christmas on a beach somewhere warm (Oh, how I envy you). But what happens if you forget your identification and you're at the airport already, trying to make it through the hour-long security line? Or what if you lost your I.D. a few days before your trip and you can't get a replacement in time? Is your trip a total loss? It might not be as bad as you think...
More FREE Child Care Coming From New York State

They REALLY made the limit higher so the average family in New York State can get free childcare. Do you make this much money per month? Check out below. If you need help paying for childcare or daycare while you are at work, New York State is going to help you pay your bill. As of November 1, New York State has opened up the program to more families.
This Is The Cutest Cat In New York

Today is National Cat day and you have a chance to meet the cutest cat in New York. Of course, I am a little biased, since I think the cutest cat in New York, heck the world is my cat Stamp. In honor of National Cat Day, meet my cat...
