If You Forget Your I.D. Can You Still Fly Out Of New York State Airports?
The holiday travel season has begun. You might be booking your trip to see family for Thanksgiving or spending Christmas on a beach somewhere warm (Oh, how I envy you). But what happens if you forget your identification and you're at the airport already, trying to make it through the hour-long security line? Or what if you lost your I.D. a few days before your trip and you can't get a replacement in time? Is your trip a total loss? It might not be as bad as you think...
More FREE Child Care Coming From New York State
They REALLY made the limit higher so the average family in New York State can get free childcare. Do you make this much money per month? Check out below. If you need help paying for childcare or daycare while you are at work, New York State is going to help you pay your bill. As of November 1, New York State has opened up the program to more families.
This Is The Cutest Cat In New York
Today is National Cat day and you have a chance to meet the cutest cat in New York. Of course, I am a little biased, since I think the cutest cat in New York, heck the world is my cat Stamp. In honor of National Cat Day, meet my cat...
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.
Fact check: Story of bear inside car mislabeled as recent event in spam posts
Similar posts have falsely claimed the same woman was stabbed and the same man was stealing catalytic converters in various cities around the country.
