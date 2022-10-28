Read full article on original website
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
Cortland to consider Main Street smoking ban Tuesday
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote tonight on a proposed smoking ban. Introduced in September, Mayor Scott Steve says the ban would eliminate smoking and vaping outside businesses on Main Street. A vote was planned last month but absences on the council forced a delay to tonight’s meeting, which will begin at six o’clock.
IC student seeks solution to campus parking issues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A student at Ithaca College wants officials to fix campus parking. Senior Khami Auerbach tells The Ithacan students are getting frustrated about being unable to park in certain lots, racking up tickets by parking in off-campus lots. Auerbach launched a petition earlier this month, which has garnered nearly 80 signatures.
IPD IDs victim, suspect in ongoing murder investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation is now a homicide investigation, and Ithaca Police have released a few more details. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe. A day after Friday’s stabbing, police say Jeremiah Jordan was arrested. The 39-year-old is charged with second degree murder. Jordan was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Tompkins County Jail.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
Another week of TCAT reduced service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service remains reduced this week. It’ll follow the same schedule as last week’s service reductions. Leaders at the transit agency say they’re still having difficulty hiring mechanics and obtaining parts necessary for repairs. TCAT will continue monitoring service data with the...
TCHD hosts Moderna booster clinic in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Moderna boosters in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent booster. It adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. The addition helps restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and evade the immune system.
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Three inmates arrested inside Broome County Jail
Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing
Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Elmira Police Offering Cheap Vehicles to Residents via Auction Website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department is again using the online auction site, Auctions International, to offer vehicles to residents. According to EPD, the current auction went live Wednesday and will run through November 9th. EPD says there are currently 17 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with...
New York AG sues Ithaca landlord
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca landlord is being sued by the state attorney general. Letitia James says Jason Fane and his Ithaca Renting Company refused housing to low-income tenants, a violation of state law. Attorney General James wants Fane to stop denying housing to New Yorkers with Section 8 vouchers, pay $300,000 in civil penalties, and set aside 5% of his housing units exclusively for people on Section 8.
Marathon-McGraw bridge replacement nears completion
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on a Cortland County bridge is almost done. Officials say the Marathon-McGraw bridge replacement is set to be completed by December. Federal funds are covering 95 percent of the cost. Elsewhere in the county, officials have begun designing the East River Crossing bridge replacement.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Board of Health penalizes smoke shop in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca smoke shop has received heavy fines. The Tompkins County Board of Health has fined Dream Vape and Smoke nearly $75,000. Officials say the store sold illegal vape products, including a sale to a person under 21. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says she’s “extremely...
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
