Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it’s finally Weird Al’s turn. In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced “Weird,” directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the “White and Nerdy” singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it’s also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said “Weird” “is funny because it shouldn’t exist.” “Weird,” Roku’s first original film, streams Friday via the streaming device.

