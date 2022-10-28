ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

This week’s new releases: Radcliffe gets weird, ‘Lopez vs. Lopez,’ ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and more

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it’s finally Weird Al’s turn. In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced “Weird,” directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the “White and Nerdy” singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it’s also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said “Weird” “is funny because it shouldn’t exist.” “Weird,” Roku’s first original film, streams Friday via the streaming device.
KXLY

Nicola Peltz cut Brooklyn Beckham from film over dodgy accent

Nicola Peltz cut Brooklyn Beckham’s speaking role from her film after he struggled to disguise his British accent. The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress has written and directed independent drama ‘Lola James’ and she’s revealed her husband begged her for a part in the movie – but his one line ended up on the cutting room floor because Nicola wasn’t impressed with the results.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy