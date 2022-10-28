Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. While attending the Black Student Alliance’s town hall with University of Richmond President Kevin F. Hallock on Oct. 20, a feeling I’ve held since entering this campus was perfectly encapsulated by one of my peers. During the session where students voiced their various sentiments and grievances with being on campus, sophomore Alexis Rogers stood up and expressed the deep isolation she has observed between our campus and the greater Richmond community. To her, Richmond is too rich in diversity, art, talent and opportunities to be overlooked as much as it is.

