A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
thecollegianur.com
OPINION: RU Involved at UR?
Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. While attending the Black Student Alliance’s town hall with University of Richmond President Kevin F. Hallock on Oct. 20, a feeling I’ve held since entering this campus was perfectly encapsulated by one of my peers. During the session where students voiced their various sentiments and grievances with being on campus, sophomore Alexis Rogers stood up and expressed the deep isolation she has observed between our campus and the greater Richmond community. To her, Richmond is too rich in diversity, art, talent and opportunities to be overlooked as much as it is.
William & Mary professors measure segregation of voting districts
Two William and Mary professors created a tool to measure racial segregation in voting districts across the nation.
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
NBC12
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
NBC12
Henrico Schools upgrading to digital school floor plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s a school fire or threat, first responders will now have the best information to help respond to these emergencies as quickly as possible in Henrico County Public Schools. During Thursday night’s meeting, the school board accepted 225 thousand dollars from the Virginia Department...
thecollegianur.com
Richmond mayor, ambassador speak at diplomacy panel on campus
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and international relations experts Nina Hachigian and Jenna Ben-Yehuda spoke on a campus panel about the importance of cities developing relationships across international borders to strengthen ties, foster foreign investment and share best practices. The conversation about subnational diplomacy took place in the Ukrop Auditorium on...
NBC12
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
Sand Hills Express
“The Devil’s Half Acre”: How one enslaved woman left her mark on education
▶ Watch Video: Kristen Green on “The Devil’s Half Acre”. In Virginia’s capital city, trapped between a railroad yard and an interstate highway, a renewed landscape has unlocked the legacy of a stolen people. “I was doing research to learn more about the slave trading district down here,” said journalist Kristen Green.
Hospitals across central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Fairfield Court School staff beg for pedestrian changes
RPS School Safety Officer Sergeant Edward Gore said drivers speed down Phaup Street, sometimes hitting signs in the road and even speeding past the school buses that have their stop signs out.
Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
Undefeated Highland Springs High School remains the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Neighbors debate plan to redevelop vacant Richmond school
Lynx Ventures plans to turn the vacant elementary school into 200-plus apartments and more than a dozen townhomes.
Zombies shamble through the streets as Carytown transforms into ‘Scarytown’
This weekend, an annual Richmond tradition took place -- zombies taking over the streets.
Augusta Free Press
Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste
Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday. The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards. “These amendments strengthen waste management practices...
villagenewsonline.com
Phase 3 of Harrowgate Park, airport paving contracts awarded
Tara Carroll, center, was thanked by the board of supervisors for filling in after Leslie Haley resigned to work for the state attorney general’s office. As part of the consent agenda, on Oct. 26 the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved construction contracts to repave the county airport and to begin the third and final phase at Harrowgate Park.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
