Richmond, VA

thecollegianur.com

OPINION: RU Involved at UR?

Editor's note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. While attending the Black Student Alliance’s town hall with University of Richmond President Kevin F. Hallock on Oct. 20, a feeling I’ve held since entering this campus was perfectly encapsulated by one of my peers. During the session where students voiced their various sentiments and grievances with being on campus, sophomore Alexis Rogers stood up and expressed the deep isolation she has observed between our campus and the greater Richmond community. To her, Richmond is too rich in diversity, art, talent and opportunities to be overlooked as much as it is.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico Schools upgrading to digital school floor plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s a school fire or threat, first responders will now have the best information to help respond to these emergencies as quickly as possible in Henrico County Public Schools. During Thursday night’s meeting, the school board accepted 225 thousand dollars from the Virginia Department...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
thecollegianur.com

Richmond mayor, ambassador speak at diplomacy panel on campus

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and international relations experts Nina Hachigian and Jenna Ben-Yehuda spoke on a campus panel about the importance of cities developing relationships across international borders to strengthen ties, foster foreign investment and share best practices. The conversation about subnational diplomacy took place in the Ukrop Auditorium on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
RICHMOND, VA
Sand Hills Express

“The Devil’s Half Acre”: How one enslaved woman left her mark on education

▶ Watch Video: Kristen Green on “The Devil’s Half Acre”. In Virginia’s capital city, trapped between a railroad yard and an interstate highway, a renewed landscape has unlocked the legacy of a stolen people. “I was doing research to learn more about the slave trading district down here,” said journalist Kristen Green.
RICHMOND, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste

Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday. The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards. “These amendments strengthen waste management practices...
villagenewsonline.com

Phase 3 of Harrowgate Park, airport paving contracts awarded

Tara Carroll, center, was thanked by the board of supervisors for filling in after Leslie Haley resigned to work for the state attorney general’s office. As part of the consent agenda, on Oct. 26 the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved construction contracts to repave the county airport and to begin the third and final phase at Harrowgate Park.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

