TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local museum in Terre Haute is giving people the chance to add to their art collection. The Swope Art Museum will be hosting a fundraising event on the third floor on Saturday, November 12. ‘The Dig Deal’ event will consist of over 100 pieces of art donated by local community members. Each piece will start at $99, and as the night progresses, pieces not purchased will drop in price until everything is sold.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO