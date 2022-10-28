Read full article on original website
Swope Art Museum set to host fundraising event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local museum in Terre Haute is giving people the chance to add to their art collection. The Swope Art Museum will be hosting a fundraising event on the third floor on Saturday, November 12. ‘The Dig Deal’ event will consist of over 100 pieces of art donated by local community members. Each piece will start at $99, and as the night progresses, pieces not purchased will drop in price until everything is sold.
Nightshift nurses appreciated by WGU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A university wants workers who do the nightshift to know how much they’re appreciated. Today, WGU Indiana delivered kits for night shift nurses and staff at area hospitals. The kits are filled with items like hot chocolate, snacks, granola bars, lip balm, and...
Update on early voting totals as Vigo County opens additional voting sites
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Election Day a week away, counties around the Wabash Valley have had varying returns on early voter turnout. In Vigo County, 7,387 ballots have been cast so far, according to the Every Vote Vigo County website, which is updated by the clerk’s office daily. About 80% of votes have been in-person so far.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year. Adam Hartman owns the...
Vigo Commissioners weigh online options for taxpayers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners are considering a proposal that would allow residents to opt into a program that would allow them to receive tax updates electronically, instead of through the mail. Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson spoke alongside a representative from InvoiceCloud, the company that...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
