Tyla

Tyla

Khloe Kardashian says she's 'done' having kids

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she’s ‘done’ having kids, saying she feels ‘good’ with one daughter and one son. Watch her explain why here:. Kardashian, 38, is mother to True, four, and a baby boy who was born this summer via surrogacy – both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.
Tyla

Kim Kardashian turned up to event dressed up but it wasn't a costume party

Kim Kardashian brought everyone's worst nightmare to life when she showed up dressed in character to an event that absolutely was not a costume party. To be fair to Kim, if you're invited to a party which falls on the same weekend as Halloween, you'd probably expect it to be a themed party full of attendees dressed up as various characters and horrifying sights.
Tyla

Billie Eilish slammed by fans for 'sick and twisted' couples Halloween costume

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford hit up a Halloween bash together over the weekend, but their outfits have caused concern among fans. Rumours have been swirling in recent weeks that 20-year-old Eilish and 31-year-old musician Rutherford are an item after the pair were spotted holding hands last month.
Tyla

Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads

A mum has been forced to defend why she chose to have 11 children with eight different dads, after explaining she constantly gets asked the question. You can watch her response below:. Phi, from Memphis, US - who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok - explained she was 'sick' of having...
OK! Magazine

Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
HOUSTON, TX
Tyla

People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'

If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
Tyla

Migos rapper Takeoff tragically dies aged 28

Talented rapper Takeoff, from Migos, was shot dead in Houston early this morning (1 November), a representative has confirmed. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 am, the rep confirmed to the Associated Press. He was with...
HOUSTON, TX
Tyla

Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb

Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Tyla

Amy Childs announces she's pregnant with twins with sweet post

TOWIE star Amy Childs has taken to Instagram to reveal she's pregnant with twins. Amy Childs, who rose to fame on the ITV2 reality series The Only Way is Essex, already has two children, but is now set to give birth to two more. The 32-year-old revealed her exciting news...
Tyla

Bizarre moment Katy Perry’s eye appears paralysed during concert

Fans of Katy Perry are struggling to understand a bizarre moment where the singer appeared unable to open her eye while on stage. Standing on stage in front of a cheering crowd, Katy Perry had one eye closed and seemed to be struggling with her right eyelid as she performed as part of her residency in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tyla

Mum credits incredible transformation on divorcing husband of 18 years

A mum credits her incredible transformation to divorcing her husband of 18 years, before joining the world of online dating. Emma Sheppard split from her husband in 2020 and while her life as a wife was busy, it left her feeling unhappy – both within herself and with her look.
Tyla

Dax Shepard says he and Kristen Bell '1000%' didn't want a second child

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are both known for keeping it real, so it's no surprise that the 47-year-old dad-of-two gave a truly honest reason for why the couple didn't want a second child. Obviously the acting duo are truly happy with their family now, which includes their daughters, nine-year-old...
Tyla

Harry Styles looks almost unrecognisable as he shows off huge beard

Harry Styles as a bearded merman with octopus tentacles might not be what Stylers were expecting, but that's exactly what they've got with a surreal new music video. The three-minute vid for Music For A Sushi Restaurant. pop superstar, 28, being discovered by a group of chefs working in a...
Tyla

