Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Khloe Kardashian says she's 'done' having kids
Khloe Kardashian has revealed she’s ‘done’ having kids, saying she feels ‘good’ with one daughter and one son. Watch her explain why here:. Kardashian, 38, is mother to True, four, and a baby boy who was born this summer via surrogacy – both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.
Mum changed son’s name after six months because she 'felt uncomfortable saying it out loud'
A mum has revealed how she decided to change her baby boy's name six months after he was born. Jen Hamilton, 32, from North Carolina, explained how she became unhappy with her son's name after a couple of months, and even started to feel awkward when introducing him. Explaining that...
Kim Kardashian turned up to event dressed up but it wasn't a costume party
Kim Kardashian brought everyone's worst nightmare to life when she showed up dressed in character to an event that absolutely was not a costume party. To be fair to Kim, if you're invited to a party which falls on the same weekend as Halloween, you'd probably expect it to be a themed party full of attendees dressed up as various characters and horrifying sights.
Billie Eilish slammed by fans for 'sick and twisted' couples Halloween costume
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford hit up a Halloween bash together over the weekend, but their outfits have caused concern among fans. Rumours have been swirling in recent weeks that 20-year-old Eilish and 31-year-old musician Rutherford are an item after the pair were spotted holding hands last month.
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads
A mum has been forced to defend why she chose to have 11 children with eight different dads, after explaining she constantly gets asked the question. You can watch her response below:. Phi, from Memphis, US - who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok - explained she was 'sick' of having...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'
If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
Man hits back after being slammed for letting daughters wear ‘provocative’ dresses
When a man was slated for the way his teenage daughters were dressing, he decided to hit back at the criticism with some choice words of his own. News anchor Matt Austin was recently shamed on social media for the way his daughters were dressed, so he decided to hit back at the critics.
Migos rapper Takeoff tragically dies aged 28
Talented rapper Takeoff, from Migos, was shot dead in Houston early this morning (1 November), a representative has confirmed. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 am, the rep confirmed to the Associated Press. He was with...
Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb
Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Vera Wang, 73, shares the 'magic elixir' that keeps her looking so young
Vera Wang has shared the 'magic elixir' that keeps her looking so young at 73-years-old. Back in June, the fashion designer shared pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram and fans were soon asking her how she appears to be ageing backwards. “Happy birthday," wrote one. "Gosh share your secret...
Amy Childs announces she's pregnant with twins with sweet post
TOWIE star Amy Childs has taken to Instagram to reveal she's pregnant with twins. Amy Childs, who rose to fame on the ITV2 reality series The Only Way is Essex, already has two children, but is now set to give birth to two more. The 32-year-old revealed her exciting news...
Bizarre moment Katy Perry’s eye appears paralysed during concert
Fans of Katy Perry are struggling to understand a bizarre moment where the singer appeared unable to open her eye while on stage. Standing on stage in front of a cheering crowd, Katy Perry had one eye closed and seemed to be struggling with her right eyelid as she performed as part of her residency in Las Vegas.
Mum, 46, and daughter, 22, claim people can't tell them apart because they look so alike
A mum and daughter duo have claimed that people can't tell them apart despite their 24-year age difference. Barbie Porter, 46, and her daughter Halie, 22, from Tennessee, recently took to TikTok to show off their similarities and to ask their viewers: who is the mum and who is the daughter? Watch their videos below:
Mum credits incredible transformation on divorcing husband of 18 years
A mum credits her incredible transformation to divorcing her husband of 18 years, before joining the world of online dating. Emma Sheppard split from her husband in 2020 and while her life as a wife was busy, it left her feeling unhappy – both within herself and with her look.
Kimberley Walsh shares heartbreaking reason why she hid pregnancy from Sarah Harding
Kimberley Walsh has opened up on the heartbreaking reason why she hid her third pregnancy from bandmate Sarah Harding. Sarah, who was one of five former members of Girls Aloud alongside Kimberley, tragically passed away in September 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Just one month after learning of...
Dax Shepard says he and Kristen Bell '1000%' didn't want a second child
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are both known for keeping it real, so it's no surprise that the 47-year-old dad-of-two gave a truly honest reason for why the couple didn't want a second child. Obviously the acting duo are truly happy with their family now, which includes their daughters, nine-year-old...
Harry Styles looks almost unrecognisable as he shows off huge beard
Harry Styles as a bearded merman with octopus tentacles might not be what Stylers were expecting, but that's exactly what they've got with a surreal new music video. The three-minute vid for Music For A Sushi Restaurant. pop superstar, 28, being discovered by a group of chefs working in a...
