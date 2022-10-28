Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday.

Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area.

Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours.

Data shows some areas received nearly 6 inches of rain.

Valencia College sent out an alert Friday telling students its Winter Park campus will open late due to flooding in the area.

Channel 9 crews were also out Friday morning as some drivers were stranded while driving through floodwaters near Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the increased flooding is due to the water levels being so high in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

