Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
WLBT
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JSU fans want more security after car break-ins
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
Jackson State receives $2M for Mississippi Teacher Residency program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) received a $2,038,589 grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). According to JSU leaders, funds will be used over a two-year period to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in JSU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Fifteen […]
WLBT
Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
WLBT
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
WLBT
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
WLBT
JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
WLBT
JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
WLBT
No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe.
WLBT
Former Baltimore police officer, assistant jail warden to serve as receiver of Hinds Co. Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Judge Carlton Reeves has tapped a receiver to take over operations of the Hinds County Detention Center and that he begins work on January 1. On Monday, Reeves handed down an order naming Wendell France as receiver, saying he “is best suited” for the role.
WLBT
15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
WLBT
Warren County shooting victim identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
