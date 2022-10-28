ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State receives $2M for Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) received a $2,038,589 grant from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). According to JSU leaders, funds will be used over a two-year period to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in JSU’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Fifteen […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

No. 5 JSU blank rivals Southern in BoomBox Classic on historic weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Warren County shooting victim identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
JACKSON, MS

