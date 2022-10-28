JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric on Saturday. In front of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time and 53,885 fans in The Vet, thee undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers and their number one defense shutout bitter rivals, the Southern Jaguars, to earn the Tigers’ best start in program history, giving the JSU faithful a reason to believe.

