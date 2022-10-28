ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area police department warns of recent increase in vehicle break-ins

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in vehicle break-ins.

The break-ins are happening at local gym facilities, shopping areas, and parks, the police department said.

According to the police department, the “smash-and-grab” incidents are happening in congested parking lots during various hours of the day.

“To help combat this issue, the department recommends always making your car appear empty. Please do not leave purses, electronics, any personal information, or other valuables inside your vehicle. Sadly, just locking your vehicle isn’t good enough anymore,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The police department says thieves are typically looking for the most enticing vehicle that would be worth the risk of busting out a window.

If you see something suspicious, you can report it by calling the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.

