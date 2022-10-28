Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL
MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1
Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
Sporting News
What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch postponed Astros vs. Phillies Game 3
The Astros tied the World Series up at a game apiece by winning Game 2 in Houston. Now comes the daunting task of playing at Citizens Bank Park as the World Series shifts to Philadelphia, where the Phillies are undefeated in five games this postseason. The Phillies were unable to...
Sporting News
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Sporting News
Astros' Framber Valdez denies claims of substance on hand: 'I've been checked twice by the umpires'
Framber Valdez was dealing for the Astros against the Phillies on Saturday night. He gave Houston the longest start in a World Series game since 2019, holding Philadelphia to one run over 6 1/3 innings. But given the Astros' history in the World Series, any little thing that looks suspicious...
Sporting News
How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies
The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
The Phillies are Dave Dombrowski's 5th World Series team. Should more teams play his version of Moneyball?
The task of building a World Series team has changed dramatically from 1997 to 2006 to 2012 to 2018 to 2022, but two things have remained true: It’s incredibly hard, and Dave Dombrowski has managed to do it anyway. As Game 3 brings Philadelphia its first taste of the...
Sporting News
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today
The great southpaw earned his first and only MVP award 59 years ago today
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
Sporting News
Why is Bryce Harper a designated hitter? Explaining the Phillies star's position during World Series
Bryce Harper has made his presence felt in the outfield during his MLB career. The dynamic star drew attention early on for running into walls and putting his body on the line to make plays. While he has toned that down in recent years, he still has one of the best outfield arms in baseball.
CBS Sports
World Series weather forecast: Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 could be impacted by rain at Citizens Bank Park
The 2022 World Series is scheduled to resume with Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in Philadelphia. The two clubs split Games 1 and 2 at Houston's Minute Maid Park and now the series, which has become a best-of-five, shifts to Citizens Bank Park. Here's how to watch Game 3.
Sporting News
Sporting News
Sporting News
