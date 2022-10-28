ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Fans Are Still Talking About One Astros Player From Game 1

Game one of the World Series was a treat to MLB fans. There were plenty of thrilling moments that helped lead to one of the best World Series games in recent history. But, the bottom of the ninth inning was where things go very interesting. With runners on second and...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever

There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search

The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy