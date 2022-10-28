ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NBC Sports

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving. An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville. It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8

Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The Best "Smelling" NFL Player

Erin Andrews has revealed her pick. The Fox Sports sideline reporter has revealed her pick for the league's best-smelling player during a recent episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Charissa Thompson. The pick: Travis Kelce. What cologne do we think the Chiefs star tight end is rocking each week?
NBC Sports

How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass

As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes

Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell out vs. Eagles

The Steelers are without their kicker for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Chris Boswell was ruled out today with a groin injury. He had previously been listed as questionable. It is unclear who will handle the kicking for the Steelers, who don’t have another kicker on either the roster...
NBC Sports

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB

The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to the bench, just seven games after surrendering a Day 2 draft pick to acquire him from the Atlanta Falcons. And taking the reins from the quarterback who's seventh on the all-time passing yards list is a second-year pro with almost no NFL experience in Sam Ehlinger.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade

It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss

Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all three phases and lost 24-0 at Caesars SuperDome. McDaniels took accountability for the loss during his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
CHARLOTTE, NC

