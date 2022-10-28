ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8

Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context

Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears

Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes

Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Inactives for Week 8 vs Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are traveling to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that could shape the NFC playoff picture moving forward. Here’s who will and who won’t be on the field for the matchup with huge implications. Chicago Bears Inactives:. RT Larry Borom. WR...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade

It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
NBC Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game

Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
CINCINNATI, OH

