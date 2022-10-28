Read full article on original website
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Mike McCarthy has officially put Sean Payton-to-Dallas Cowboys speculation in the trash
The Cowboys crush the Bears as Mike McCarthy is 6-2 in the season where his job security was supposedly in question. [Opinion]
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Cowboys be making a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr.? These new comments from Stephen Jones seem to be hinting at that possibility.
Cowboys vs. Bears: CeeDee Lamb Breakout with Help from Dak Prescott & New RB?
Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb says the offense is slowly getting better ahead of Sunday's clash against Chicago, with Malik Davis impressing ahead of his first NFL game.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Steelers predictions for Week 8
Reuben Frank (5-1) Maybe at some point they’ll lose to a team they shouldn’t lose to and get shredded by a quarterback they shouldn’t get shredded by and get shut down by a defense they shouldn’t get shut down by. I just can’t imagine it happening Sunday. This is the Eagles’ No. 4 defense vs. the Steelers’ No. 30 offense and the Eagles’ No. 5 offense vs. the Steelers’ No. 28 defense. There will be mismatches all over the field. The Eagles should be able to strike with big plays vs. a Pittsburgh defense that’s allowed an NFL-high 30 pass plays of at least 20 yards, and their defense should be able to throttle a Steelers offense that’s last in the league at 4.8 yards per play. The only way the Eagles lose is if something flukey happens – the Steelers get a big touchdown return, the Eagles commit a couple turnovers deep in their own territory, Kenny Pickett suddenly morphs into Terry Bradshaw circa 1978. Don’t count on it.
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context
Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did something no other player has done in 49ers history: Record rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns in the same game.
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Yardbarker
Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears
Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
Dallas Cowboys: Inactives for Week 8 vs Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are traveling to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that could shape the NFC playoff picture moving forward. Here’s who will and who won’t be on the field for the matchup with huge implications. Chicago Bears Inactives:. RT Larry Borom. WR...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Halftime Observations: Bengals' Offense Struggling, Browns Lead 11-0 on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — The Bengals trail the Browns 11-0 at halftime. Cincinnati's offense struggled throughout the half and the defense made some big plays, but they couldn't stop Nick Chubb and the Browns late in the first half. Wacky First Quarter. Neither team scored in the first quarter and they...
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Dallas great was asked about potential trade deadline moves for his former franchise.
NBC Sports
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
Comments / 0