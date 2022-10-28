WOR Week In Review

Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning:

Governor Kathy Hochul finally faced her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin in their first and only debate this week. Staten Island City Councilman Joe Borelli joined Len and Michael with his thoughts on the match-up:

With polls swinging in Republicans’ favor this November, former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran weighed in with Len and Michael on how Democrats need to start taking crime more seriously:

And on a lighter note, actor Richard Kind joined the guys to discuss the hit Netflix miniseries “The Watcher”:

Mark Simone:

Mark spoke this week with Connecticut Senate Candidate Leora Levy about her race against Richard Blumenthal, including a preview of their debate coming up next week:

Mark spoke with New York State Senate candidate Frank Murtha about the need for Albany politics to be fixed. Frank said too many leaders have been infected by money and influence to do an honest job for the people:

And was the announcement this week that inflation is slowing slightly actually good news for our economy? Mark spoke with economist Steve Moore about it:

