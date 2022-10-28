7 Best Rockland Party Places (that kids will love!)

Rockland has a variety of fun options when it comes to party planning

Planning a Birthday Party can be a lot, especially when overloaded with life. But we have to remember kids’ birthdays are fun and memorable! And luckily, in and near Rockland, we have some of the best party solutions that help you plan and enjoy this right of passage along with all the other partygoers.

Check out 7 of our favorite birthday party picks!

American Dream

Head to this fun spot for a memorable birthday party at the world-renowned indoor attraction American Dream for your child’s next birthday. Stay cool by the pool at DreamWorks Water Park or coast into thrills at Nickelodeon Universe! At the American Dream fun destination- the birthday possibilities are endless. Kids can enjoy visits with their favorite characters, customizable food & drink menus, face painting & glitter tattoos, Magic Memories photo & party favor packages, Candy raid, Graffiti wall and more. 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 833-263-7326, americandream.com/locations, americandream.com/birthdays.

Bounce! Trampoline Sports

Kids of all ages will bounce into the fun at Bounce! Trampoline Sports! Located only ten minutes from Palisades Center, Bounce! has everything families need to have a “bouncing” good time at their child’s birthday party. Enjoy one hour of open bounce time, fun at the arcade (each child gets a $5 arcade card), explore the obstacle courses and even play dodgeball and basketball (don’t worry, they only use foam balls). Enjoy a 1.5 hour long party with the Super Bounce! Package, just $295 during the week for 11 children (each additional child is $22). The weekend package is $400 for 11 children. Need more time for your party? Check out their Ultimate Bounce and Platinum Bounce packages online. Bounce! Trampoline Sports, 612 Corporate Way, Valley Cottage, NY, bouncevalleycottage.com/book-your-next-party, 845-268-4000, [email protected]

Dream Wheel NJ

The new Dream Wheel NJ, at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ (a quick 20 minutes from Manhattan), offers a wide range of kids’ birthday party packages to make the special day unique and unforgettable! Private areas and café space paired with private “gondolas” to experience amazing views of the NYC skyline from almost 300 feet in the air. For yummy food, partygoers can eat at Deep Fried Love; the in-house carnival-type treats café. Munch on Deep Fried Oreos, Corndogs and cotton candy, and it is not a party if you don’t have four choices of flavored lemonade. Your party kid and friends will make memories that last forever! Dream Wheel NJ, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, 201-800-4261, DreamWheelNJ.com, [email protected]

Glitter & Glam

Glitter & Glam is the ultimate party venue for your princess, rock star, or little diva in the making! Little girls will love their glam décor and throne pedicure chairs and will certainly feel pampered, pretty and special throughout their party celebration. Parties can be booked at three great locations in West Nyack, Paramus and Jersey City. Their team of trained staff members will go above and beyond to deliver top-of-the-line services to spoil your child and their friends. Choose from amazing themes such as “Princess in the Making”, “Glam Pampered Diva”, “I’m a Rock Star” or “Diva Paint” parties, or customize your party with their many add-on options like balloons, decorations, party favors and even a special appearance by one of your favorite princess characters. Check their website for more details about each package, individual spa treatments and upcoming special events. Glitter and Glam, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY; 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ; 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ, 201-970-4526, glitterandglamspa.com

Monster Mini Golf

Monster Mini Golf is the planetary leader in glow-in-the-dark mini golf every day of the year. Their goal is to provide an exceptional and engaging family entertainment experience in a unique and cool environment that is fun for humans and monsters of all ages. At Monster Mini Golf, prepare for a monstrous birthday party experience like no other! Their full-service memory makers will make your child’s birthday an unforgettable experience for not only the little monsters but for all the big monsters as well! Their two-hour events provide nonstop entertainment and engagement with memory makers who specialize in turning wow moments into lasting memories. From set up to clean up and everything in between, your dedicated memory maker will handle everything for the duration of the event. Monster Mini Golf guarantees a stress-free experience for party parents, at an affordable cost. Monster Mini Golf, 49 East Midland Ave. Paramus NJ, 201-261-0032. [email protected], monsterminigolf.com/paramus.

Palisades Climb Adventure

Palisades Climb Adventure provides next level birthday parties for all ages, as well as other private events, team building challenges, school and youth field trips, and scouting trips. This amazing installation, located in the center of Palisades Center (entrance on the 4th floor), is the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing at 85 feet tall and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels. In addition to the main course, they offer a “Sky Tykes” course specific for kids ages two to seven years-old, and 48 inches tall and under. They offer several party packages that include two hours of climbing, access to a decorated party room (with a private bathroom), online invitations, and a t-shirt for the birthday kid (outside food and drink permitted). See website for party package options. Palisades Climb Adventure, 4590 Palisades Center Drive, W. Nyack, NY, 845-727-3500, palisadesclimb.com.

Tumble-Bee Gymnastics

Tumble-Bee Gymnastics’ bright, colorful facility is the perfect place for your child’s private birthday party (for kids ages 1-12). Exciting and energetic instructors will lead the party where your child and their friends will enjoy everything from age appropriate obstacle course activities, including the balance beam, trampoline and floor bars, to jumping in the bounce house and ending off with parachute games and songs. You’ll even get to meet the Tumble-Bee himself! All parties include free invitations, paper products, and utensils for the children. The guest of honor will also receive a free gift and balloons. In addition to parties and weekly classes, Tumble-Bee also offers drop offs and open gym dates. Tumble-Bee Gymnastics, 401 Market Street, Nanuet, NY, 845-623-2553, [email protected], tumble-beegymnastics.com.