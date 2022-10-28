Read full article on original website
UM says ‘natural experiment’ in race-blind admissions hasn’t worked
The University of Michigan has been running what it called “a ‘natural experiment’ in race-neutral admissions” for the past 16 years. And come to the conclusion that it’s not possible to create an adequately diverse student body without at least limited consideration of race, the university wrote in an amicus brief filed over the summer with the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Look Inside the Legendary Castle in the Woods: Jackson, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For years it's been simply called “the castle” and a legendary local site for decades…and yeah, I went to a few parties there. It’s...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards apologized to team for antisemitic ‘mistake’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two days after issuing a public apology for promoting antisemitic messaging on social media, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was back in the lineup amid the support of his teammates. Head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday called Edwards’ apology — both publicly and to the...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
New Lansing electric battery plant back on track
A new Ultium Cells battery plant near Lansing will be moving forward after receiving approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Announced in January, the $2.6 billion plant in Delta Township is a joint venture between the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. The factory will produce battery cells for GM electric vehicles. It is expected to create more than 1,700 jobs when it becomes operational in late 2024.
Powerball results for 10/29/22; did anyone win the $822 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – For just the 5th time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark as there was no winner of the $822 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 29. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be...
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday
Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile."
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field
Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
Fox17
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
Jackson Pizza Factory owner hosting Halloween event on Monday
Jackson Pizza Factory owner Brent Harmon is hosting a Halloween event. It’s happening at their location on 800 Waterloo St., Monday from 5-10 p.m.
momcollective.com
Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day
Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan locker room: ‘It should have been a blowout’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7, but the bigger story is what happened immediately after. There was a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MLive covered that with several stories, including those that include comments from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who referred to the incident as an assault, and athletic director Warde Manuel, who called it “completely and utterly unacceptable.” A police investigation is underway.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
