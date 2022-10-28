ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Arbor, MI

stockbridgecommunitynews.com

New Lansing electric battery plant back on track

A new Ultium Cells battery plant near Lansing will be moving forward after receiving approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Announced in January, the $2.6 billion plant in Delta Township is a joint venture between the General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. The factory will produce battery cells for GM electric vehicles. It is expected to create more than 1,700 jobs when it becomes operational in late 2024.
LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field

Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI
momcollective.com

Lansing Donut Shops for Celebrating National Donut Day

Who has time to cook a gourmet breakfast anymore…and let’s get real, our kids would prefer the junk anyway. We want options that are fast, convenient, and delicious. We need donuts! If your family is anything like mine, donuts are a must whether it’s a quick grab on the way to school (remember those days?) or a fun weekend treat. I also happen to know this Friday is National Donut Day and don’t think there is any excuse better than that to treat yourself and your family. We are surrounded by great Lansing donut shops for the cake donut lover or the fritter fanatic like myself.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Overheard outside Michigan locker room: ‘It should have been a blowout’

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7, but the bigger story is what happened immediately after. There was a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MLive covered that with several stories, including those that include comments from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who referred to the incident as an assault, and athletic director Warde Manuel, who called it “completely and utterly unacceptable.” A police investigation is underway.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan

On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.

