WSET
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
WSET
1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
WDBJ7.com
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County cleared
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 60 in Amherst County near Coffeytown Road has closed several lanes, according to VDOT. Authorities say as of 5:35 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto Route...
WSET
20-year-old dies after crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old man died at a crash in Halifax County on October 25 when he was driving on Elder Road, Virginia State Police said. Robert Lee Hunt Harris was driving near Hog Wallow Road when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, VSP said.
cbs19news
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
WSET
Barn destroyed in overnight Appomattox fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a structure fire. Crews from AVFD as well as the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and the Appomattox County Rescue Squad rushed to the scene on Church Street. The first arriving...
WSET
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street late Monday night. Police tell us the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police...
WSET
One person was trapped in vehicle rollover accident: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night there was a single-vehicle rollover accident. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. An Appomattox member arrived to find one vehicle rollover with one person trapped in the vehicle but possibly...
WSET
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
WSET
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
2 injured after shooting at a gathering on Riceville Road in Pittsylvania County: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured following a shooting in the Java community. Early on Sunday morning, the 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies responded to the...
WSET
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Danville Sunday night, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at 9:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle. Investigators say the driver of a silver vehicle approached a home on Greenwich Circle...
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot outside James Crossing apartments
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man was seriously injured from a shooting on Longview Road early Monday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said. Longview Road is a part of James Crossing Apartments. Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been shot. LPD said they...
