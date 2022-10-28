ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Desk: Brian Mendoza ready to make most of his opportunity in the ring

By Van Tate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the opportunity that Brian Mendoza has waited for since turning pro eight years ago. Mendoza will face former world champion Jeison Rosario as the co main event on a card scheduled for Nov. 5 in Minnesota.

Rosario was originally scheduled to fight Yoelvis Gomez. An injury forced Gomez out of the fight and opened up an opportunity for Mendoza. “Biggest fight of my career, biggest opportunity, just everything,” said Mendoza. “I think it’s the best opportunity. I think it’s the right guy, the right style. I’m not knocking on the door, I’m breaking the door down, making a statement against a guy like this means a title shot. It means a title eliminator. I’m into something big, especially after this one everyone is going to start remembering the name, putting Albuquerque, all New Mexico on the map.”

Mendoza, who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is 22-2 in the ring with 14 KO’s. Rosario is 23-3-1. Mendoza said he has upped his game since his last fight, breaking mental and physical limits. He also said he has followed Rosario’s career and knows a lot about his opponent. “I just see a lot of flaws, a lot of holes in his game that I can take advantage of,” said Mendoza. “His best attribute is power. He has a lot of power, at least for what it seems, but that’s kind of it. You know, technique wise, strategy wise, I know I got it in the bag. Strength wise I still know I got him. I hit pretty hard myself.” The fight in the 160 pound division will be televised on Showtime.

In other sports news, UNM quarterback Justin Holaday has used the bye week to get more familiar with the option. UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said Holaday will be the starting quarterback for the remaining four games of the season.

Artesia quarterback Nye Estrada is second in passing in the state with over 25 hundred yards. Estrada also has 30 touchdowns. He said the numbers are impressive and he is playing with the best team that he has ever quarterbacked. Artesia is chasing a 31st title this season.

UNM women’s soccer earned a share of the Mountain West title Thursday after a scoreless draw against San Diego State. The defending Mountain West Champs are sharing the title this season with Wyoming.

