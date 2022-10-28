Runners will be back at it on Thanksgiving Day for The Arc of Wilson’s annual Gobble Wobble. Drew C. Wilson | File photo

The Arc of Wilson’s sixth annual Wilson Gobble Wobble 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, Walk or Wobble will be held Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Greater Wilson Rotary Park, 1901 Branch St.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run starts at 9:30.

Open to all ages and abilities, the Gobble Wobble 5K and 1-mile fun run start and end at the Greater Wilson Rotary Park, with routes going out into the Cavalier neighborhood and looping back to the park.

A long-sleeved event shirt is included with all 5K registrations; the 1-mile participants can add shirts to their registration. The deadline to guarantee a shirt will be available on race day is Nov. 6.

Medals will be given to the first 250 5K finishers, and gold medals will be awarded for first place in each division male and female: youth (12 and under), teen (13-17), adult (18+) and individual with intellectual and/or developmental disability.

To sign up for the Arc of Wilson’s event, visit www.wilsongobblewobble.com .

Run The East will be the official event timer for 5K participants.

Money raised from the Gobble Wobble helps fund programs that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities including Camp Sunshine, a summer camp for children 4-21 with IDD and Noah’s Friends activities for individuals with IDD in high school and adulthood including Noah’s Friends Bowling League, The Hope Singers, weekly and monthly bingo, seasonal dances, and Wilson Tobs outings.

The Arc of Wilson County partners with The Wilson Crisis Center for a Thanksgiving food drive that helps restock the center’s food pantry and accepts donations for the Wish Bag program, which gives basic hygiene and living items to those in need.

Complimentary hot chocolate available for spectators.

The post Start your Thanksgiving Day with annual Wilson Gobble Wobble first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .