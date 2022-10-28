Booster vaccination offered additional protection to residents and staff of California state prisons against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron

Read full article on original website
Estate of Terrorist Killed by COVID in Lompoc Prison Sues Warden, Staff
The estate of Mohamed Yusuf, a convicted terrorist who was serving an 11-year sentence at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex when he died of COVID-19, is pursuing a lawsuit against the prison, its warden, and its staff for allegedly allowing him to suffer and succumb to the disease without providing proper medical care.
