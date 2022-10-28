Resciniti to hold drive benefiting domestic violence survivors

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Binghamton City Councilwoman and Assembly candidate Sophia Resciniti will be hosting a gift card and supply drive on Saturday, October 29th. The drive will support residents of the RISE domestic violence shelter.

The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. in the upper parking lot of Recreation Park (off College Street).

According to Resciniti, RISE clients are in need of the following:

Gift cards to Walmart or Target

Toiletries: Shampoo, body wash, shaving cream, lotion

Baby: Diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, baby wash, crib sheets

Home: Twin sheet sets, curtains, cleaning products, towels, wash cloths

Clothing, especially women’s and kids’ underwear (new only), sweaters and leggings in all sizes, women’s plus sizes, women’s jean sizes 0-6, girls’ sizes 2T-8, sneakers and boots.

Self-care: appointment books, self-help or self-care books, journals, adult coloring books and colored pencils/markers/crayons.

Non-perishable food

See more on RISE’s Amazon Wishlist

RISE has operated Broome County’s only domestic violence shelter since 1979. Each year, RISE provides emergency shelter, food, clothing and other basic necessities to approximately 130 adults and 120 children fleeing domestic violence.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this annual supply drive is an opportunity to help survivors of domestic violence in our community and shine a light on an issue that too often goes ignored,” said Councilwoman Resciniti. “As a life-long public servant and Social Worker, I am passionate about assisting survivors in any way I can and I ask the community to join me in donating items that will help make sure those who end up in RISE’s shelter have what they need during their stay.”

