Delish! The Best Egg Rolls in Ocean County, New Jersey
Whenever I have Asian cuisine I love to have a few things. I want chop-sticks to eat with, I'd like a pot of freshly brewed tea, and I want an egg roll. If I have those items, plus my entre', I'm a happy guy. According to YELP, here are the...
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Check out these 9 Horror movies filmed in NJ
It's Halloween time, and people have been watching scary movies more than usual. Maybe you've been looking for ones you never got around to seeing. While you're at it, maybe you want to rep Jersey a little. I've put together a list of 9 scary movies that were shot at...
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Teresa Giudice’s New Christmas Movie has an Interesting New Jersey Slang Title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Real-life terror: Stabbing at Parsippany, NJ ‘Chiller Expo’
Investigators are revealing more details about an incident at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany-Troy Hills. A man has been arrested on charges of attacking and stabbing a private security officer during an altercation involving other convention attendees. The Morris County Prosecutor confirms David C. Knestrick, age 47, of Norwalk,...
Sandy stories — NJ colleges form oral history of superstorm
When the storm passed 10 years ago, New Jersey residents knew Sandy would be unforgettable. Some New Jersey colleges just wanted to make sure they'd have stories on record for good. "Oral histories are really a lasting resource and an incredibly unique window into moments in time," said Melissa Ziobro,...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
