You’ve likely been told not to drink on an empty stomach. That’s because mind-altering substances affect your body to wildly different degrees depending on what else you’ve put in it. Scientists now want to know if the trillions of bacteria that live in and on us play a similarly role—and a new study on mice published on Tuesday in the journal Cell Host & Microbe points to “yes.”Researchers from the U.S., Canada, and Argentina wanted to see how the gut microbiome of mice—all the tiny organisms living inside the belly of the rodents—influenced their behavior on addictive substances. So, naturally,...

