What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

(CNN) — The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could have federal charges filed against him by the US attorney in San Francisco as soon as Monday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The federal charges against...
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Senate candidates lay out goals ahead of election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three names await Indiana voters on their U.S. Senate ballots. Republican Sen. Todd Young on Nov. 8 faces two challengers in his bid for a third term: Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. All of the Senate’s Republicans, including Young, will have to retain their seats to give their party a chance at retaking the upper chamber. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing Democrats with a tiebreaker vote.
