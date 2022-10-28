INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three names await Indiana voters on their U.S. Senate ballots. Republican Sen. Todd Young on Nov. 8 faces two challengers in his bid for a third term: Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. All of the Senate’s Republicans, including Young, will have to retain their seats to give their party a chance at retaking the upper chamber. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing Democrats with a tiebreaker vote.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO