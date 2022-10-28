Read full article on original website
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours
Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WFMZ-TV Online
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
Mariah Carey, dubbed the Queen of Christmas by fans, officially announces Christmastime is here
Mariah Carey, dubbed the Queen of Christmas by her fans, took to her Instagram to post a video in which she proclaimed that Christmastime is officially here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
Carly Pearce Opens Up About CMAs After Shocking, Emotional Moment Last Year
"I’ll be honest, every year you hold your breath. There’s so many great females, especially right now in our business, and just because I’m the Female Vocalist of the Year right now doesn’t mean that I was guaranteed a nomination."
WFMZ-TV Online
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer
Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chingy on 50 worst rappers list, and he doesn’t like it
Any “Top 50 Best Rappers of All Time” list creates a subjective debate that many hip-hop lovers love to have. What happens when a rapper finds out they made someone’s worst rapper list. St. Louis native Chingy has been named one of the 50 Worst Rappers of...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Team Dances Return in Halloween Night — Who Was Eliminated? (RECAP)
This year, Halloween fell on Dancing With the Stars night. Season 31 Episode 8’s Halloween Night saw the return of the team dances in the spooky two-hour event. The nine remaining couples performed new routines in addition to their group dances, and of course, one pair saw their ballroom journey end by the evening’s end.
