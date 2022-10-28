ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Kylie Jenner is 'standing by' Travis Scott amid cheating rumours

Kylie Jenner is "standing by" Travis Scott amid rumours he has cheated on her. The 25-year-old reality star has been in an on/off relationship with rapper Travis, 31 since 2017 and has four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with him, but despite recent reports he has been unfaithful to her on a regular basis, she is said to still be "confident" about their romance.
WFMZ-TV Online

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
WFMZ-TV Online

Lee Ryan is a dad again

Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
WFMZ-TV Online

Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds

Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
WFMZ-TV Online

Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
WFMZ-TV Online

Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer

Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
WFMZ-TV Online

Chingy on 50 worst rappers list, and he doesn’t like it

Any “Top 50 Best Rappers of All Time” list creates a subjective debate that many hip-hop lovers love to have. What happens when a rapper finds out they made someone’s worst rapper list. St. Louis native Chingy has been named one of the 50 Worst Rappers of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy