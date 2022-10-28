Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO