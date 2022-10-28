Read full article on original website
Related
Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
'Disaster': Democrats call in Biden to campaign for struggling candidates
President Joe Biden will campaign with Democrats Charlie Crist and Val Demings in Florida, while former President Barack Obama visits vulnerable Democrats in Nevada.
Man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection removed as a poll worker in Miami-Dade County
Two former members of the Proud Boys — the far-right white nationalist extremist group that has become influential in Miami-Dade’s Republican Party — have qualified to serve as poll workers in Miami-Dade County and will be interacting with voters on Election Day. A third former member, who...
Deep-blue Washington no longer a Senate lock for Democrats: 'The groundswell is real'
Tiffany Smiley joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss her recent gains against her Democratic opponent Sen. Patty Murray, who has held the Senate seat since 1992.
Oz should fire staffers who attended Jan. 6 rally, Fetterman campaign says following report
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign on Monday called for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to fire two campaign staffers who were at the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. “Dr. Oz and his disgustingly radical campaign must fire these insurrectionist staffers immediately,” Fetterman...
Fetterman leads Oz in NYT poll, less than half say Fetterman’s healthy enough for the job
Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a New York Times/Siena College poll of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, but less than half of those surveyed said Fetterman is healthy enough for the job. In a poll of 620 likely voters taken Oct. 24, 25 and 26, Fetterman...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0