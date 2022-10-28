Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Eight people from central Iowa arrested following an operation targeting internet crimes against juveniles
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. This operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity. A total of eight (8) arrests resulted from the operation. Taking part in the operation were the...
kttn.com
Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
kjan.com
IDPS says man dies after shooting at police in Davenport
(Radio Iowa) – State officials say a 24-year-old man running for from law enforcement in Davenport early Sunday was shot to death after shooting at police. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, several law enforcement agencies were patrolling an area near a strip club in Davenport. Officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, but the driver sped away and the vehicle crashed at a nearby intersection.
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 15 Years For Trafficking Meth In Kentucky
A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to 185 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. On August 12, 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Man gets 26 years in prison for distributing 100 kilos of meth in 10+ states, including North Carolina: DOJ says
A man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role as the leader of an armed, interstate methamphetamine trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
AZFamily
Over 1.1 million fentanyl pills seized at the Arizona-Mexico border in a week, border agents say
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over one million fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales part of the Arizona/Mexico border in under one week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a tweet, port director Michael Humpheries reported that agencies stopped two loads totaling just over 600,000 pills in...
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
MSNBC
Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake joined the list of right-wing figures who are using the violent attack on Paul Pelosi as a punchline—or are spreading conspiracy theories about the assault. Nov. 1, 2022.
KTAR.com
Driving an electric vehicle in Arizona doesn’t need to cause range anxiety
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – With more electric vehicles humming down highways, states are under increasing pressure to install more public charging stations to make sure the juice keeps flowing. The challenge is particularly acute in California, which adopted a rule in August to gradually phase out sales of new...
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
arizonasuntimes.com
Judge Rejects Progressive Groups Request for Restraining Order to Shut Down Ballot Drop Box Observers
Arizona U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi rejected an attempt by progressive groups to stop voters in Arizona concerned about ballot harvesting from observing ballot drop boxes. He said in his opinion on Friday that there was no evidence provided which showed “that Defendants’ conduct constitutes a true threat.”
kjan.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
(Radio Iowa) – Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said earlier this month. Challenger Zach Nunn has been telling his fellow Republicans the race has national implications. “It is about holding Biden and Pelosi accountable,” Nunn said.
