Burlington, IA

Four Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine. Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” 42, and Leslie O. Collins, 48, both of West Plains, Mo., Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,” 47, of Pomona, Mo., and Christopher L. Dusenbury, 32, of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police

A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
kjan.com

IDPS says man dies after shooting at police in Davenport

(Radio Iowa) – State officials say a 24-year-old man running for from law enforcement in Davenport early Sunday was shot to death after shooting at police. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, several law enforcement agencies were patrolling an area near a strip club in Davenport. Officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, but the driver sped away and the vehicle crashed at a nearby intersection.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
KELOLAND TV

Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country

(Radio Iowa) – Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said earlier this month. Challenger Zach Nunn has been telling his fellow Republicans the race has national implications. “It is about holding Biden and Pelosi accountable,” Nunn said.
IOWA STATE

