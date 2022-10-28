YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City viewer reached out to CBS13's Call Kurtis team after she says a landscaping truck damaged her windshield.Adding insult to injury? She'd just gotten the car. Staci Mann says a passing gravel truck pelted her windshield while she was driving, chipping and cracking the glass. She snapped a picture of the truck and sent photos of the damage to the business, which refused to cover the cost. Volunteer Jan took the case. "I advised her to write a letter of demand," said Jan. "Even the owner called, and she got a letter from the legal department sending her a check." Case closed. But these cases are sometimes tough to prove, which is why Kurtis recommends always taking photos and notes that many drivers now have dash cams, which are a good idea for proving who damaged your car.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO