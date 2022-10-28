ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

CBS Sacramento

North Highlands vendors remembers two years after they were hit-and-killed

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Saturday marked one year since two sisters were hit and killed in North Highlands.  "Sheila was like little sticks of dynamite, and here is Ethal, her little sidekick. And they were never separated. Not one day, not one minute," said sister-in-law Kristine.Ethal Riley and Sheila Berry were well-known in the area after setting up a tent for years and selling sports memorabilia at the corner of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue. But last October, an 18-year-old driver tried to beat the light, lost control of her car, and slid right into them and their street...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman hit and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Elk Grove police looking for person suspected of stabbing a family member

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are looking for a person suspected of stabbing a family member Tuesday morning. There was a police presence in Elk Grove near Springhurst Drive and Goldy Glen Way. Police had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive. After searching the house, a SWAT team did not find the stabbing suspect inside. The identity of the person suspected of stabbing a family member has not been released.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

5-vehicle crash leaves multiple people injured, requires extrication

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Damaged Windshield? Send A Letter Of Demand

YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City viewer reached out to CBS13's Call Kurtis team after she says a landscaping truck damaged her windshield.Adding insult to injury? She'd just gotten the car. Staci Mann says a passing gravel truck pelted her windshield while she was driving, chipping and cracking the glass. She snapped a picture of the truck and sent photos of the damage to the business, which refused to cover the cost. Volunteer Jan took the case. "I advised her to write a letter of demand," said Jan. "Even the owner called, and she got a letter from the legal department sending her a check." Case closed. But these cases are sometimes tough to prove, which is why Kurtis recommends always taking photos and notes that many drivers now have dash cams, which are a good idea for proving who damaged your car.   
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
ca.gov

Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.

(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
VACAVILLE, CA

