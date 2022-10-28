Read full article on original website
Five-car crash on WB I-80 leaves 1 person critically injured
SACRAMENTO — One person was severely injured in a five-car crash on I-80 Sunday.Sacramento Metro Fire says the crash happened on westbound I-80, west of Madison Avenue.One person was critically injured, and two others were hurt but expected to be OK.
abc10.com
Safety concerns after an attempted after-school robbery at McClatchy High School
Officials at McClatchy high school are warning trick-or-treaters to stay in groups and be on alert. This after a pair of attempted after-school robberies.
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to residents in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. People who light their fireplaces without checking […]
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
North Highlands vendors remembers two years after they were hit-and-killed
NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Saturday marked one year since two sisters were hit and killed in North Highlands. "Sheila was like little sticks of dynamite, and here is Ethal, her little sidekick. And they were never separated. Not one day, not one minute," said sister-in-law Kristine.Ethal Riley and Sheila Berry were well-known in the area after setting up a tent for years and selling sports memorabilia at the corner of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue. But last October, an 18-year-old driver tried to beat the light, lost control of her car, and slid right into them and their street...
Woman hit and killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS - Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, on Sunday afternoon, a woman was riding her bike in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.Metro Fire does not know the age of the victim, and an investigation is underway.
Pastor offers services of hope after 14-year-old killed in North Highlands shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A North Highlands father and faith leader is offering his services of hope after a 14-year-old was killed in his community. Abe Daniel, the senior pastor of Trinity Life Center, calls the tragedy heartbreaking, and he plans to join efforts with city leaders and law enforcement to stop this from happening again.
abc10.com
Elk Grove police looking for person suspected of stabbing a family member
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are looking for a person suspected of stabbing a family member Tuesday morning. There was a police presence in Elk Grove near Springhurst Drive and Goldy Glen Way. Police had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive. After searching the house, a SWAT team did not find the stabbing suspect inside. The identity of the person suspected of stabbing a family member has not been released.
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said. When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
Daily Californian
'A big loss': 99 Cents Only Store on San Pablo Avenue to close permanently
At 11 a.m. on a Thursday, the 99 Cents Only Stores on San Pablo Avenue is crowded. The shelves are emptying and sale signs are tacked up, but customers line up to check out with baskets filled to the brim. The company announced the store will be closing its doors...
Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
State Hornet
BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility
Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento...
5-vehicle crash leaves multiple people injured, requires extrication
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews worked a multi-vehicle crash that has left multiple injured and required extrication. Officials were on I-80 near Madison Avenue clearing 5 vehicles and performing extrication(s). Metro fire says 1 adult is in critical condition and two minors were injured among the initial […]
Call Kurtis: Damaged Windshield? Send A Letter Of Demand
YUBA CITY -- A Yuba City viewer reached out to CBS13's Call Kurtis team after she says a landscaping truck damaged her windshield.Adding insult to injury? She'd just gotten the car. Staci Mann says a passing gravel truck pelted her windshield while she was driving, chipping and cracking the glass. She snapped a picture of the truck and sent photos of the damage to the business, which refused to cover the cost. Volunteer Jan took the case. "I advised her to write a letter of demand," said Jan. "Even the owner called, and she got a letter from the legal department sending her a check." Case closed. But these cases are sometimes tough to prove, which is why Kurtis recommends always taking photos and notes that many drivers now have dash cams, which are a good idea for proving who damaged your car.
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Man claims he needs to retrieve a child’s ball and ends up robbing an elderly woman, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — An 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they received a report of a robbery in the area of Lariat Loop. […]
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
ca.gov
Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.
(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
