Lansing-Area Round 2 Playoff Matchups
There are 13 area teams still alive in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football playoffs after one week of play in the postseason. Portage Central (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3) - 7:00pm Friday. DIVISION 3. DeWitt (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (9-1) - 7:00pm Friday. Jackson (6-4) at Mason...
MSU football players could face charges after tunnel incident at Michigan
A video of the fight was posted online right after it happened. The story has been getting national attention. It's not exactly a good look for MSU and coach Mel Tucker.
Lansing-Area H.S. Football Top 10 Poll (After Week 10)
To the surprise of some (myself included), we have 13 area teams still alive after the first week of the playoffs. Some of the surprises were: Grand Ledge crushed Brighton on the road 38-3. East Lansing shut out Battle Creek Central 24-0 on the road. A 4-5 Lansing Catholic team upset 9-0 Durand on the road 28-21. And in 8-Player football, Morrice destroyed Peck on the road 62-6 to advance to the regional final.
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a “violent” skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. “I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley […]
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel
Several Michigan State players can be seen hitting, punching, shoving and jumping a Michigan player after the game in the tunnel.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Manchester wins rematch with Grass Lake
In a rematch of their Week 8 conference game, the Manchester Flying Dutchmen scored with 1:48 left in the game to beat Grass Lake 22-19 on Friday in the district semifinal. Manchester scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and made a goal-line stand to keep Grass Lake off the board to take a 14-0 lead before Andrew Stockton returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the half.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
elisportsnetwork.com
Joel Klatt reacts to the Michigan-Michigan State postgame melee | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. This post...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
Michigan Couple Gets a Grant to Build an Airbnb Out of Used Tires
A West Michigan couple is about to build a house but it's not like any house you've ever seen before. This home will be built completely out of old, used tires. Clayton Brown and Kimberly Sullivan bought about 23 acres of land in Southwest Michigan and soon discovered that there was a "gigantic mountain" of used tires on the property because part of it used to be a junkyard.
