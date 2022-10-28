ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK

Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
NIANGUA, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN CHARLES STEWART

John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
URBANA, MO
Laclede Record

JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE

Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
CONCORDIA, KS
Laclede Record

RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS

Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ADAM LEE NICHOLS

Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

The maestros of Lebanon Bands

With Lebanon band students beginning in sixth grade, they see a variety of instructors through graduation. Those instructors are constants throughout the career of a band student. “I always tell my seniors, maybe not myself but one of your band directors was there the very first time you opened your...
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy