Florence, AL

Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, officers went to an area of Trade Street around 10:30 p.m. after police got a call about a male that was possibly dead.

When officers arrived, they found William Otis Fuqua, Jr. dead.

Investigators were called to the scene, and report that the death appears to be related to an overdose, but authorities are waiting to confirm the cause of death pending a toxicology report.

Billingsley says Fuqua’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic
Science for a full autopsy.

According to FPD, no further information will be released pending a full investigation.

WHNT News 19

