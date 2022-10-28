ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Bearcats face the Arroyo Grande Eagles tonight

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOsEH_0iq4SXsl00

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team is at home tonight against the Arroyo Grande Eagles. The Bearcats are 6-3 overall, and 4-2 in the Mountain League. The Eagles are 4-5, and 3-3. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

The Templeton Eagles travel south over the grade to take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles are coming off their best game of the season against Morro Bay. They stopped the Pirates’ pass offense and won 27-9 in Morro Bay. Coach Don Crow says the Eagles will face a run offense Friday night. The Eagles are 3-2 in the Ocean League, and 6-3 overall. The Tigers are 4-1 in league, 7-2 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria Friday night. The Greyhounds are 5-0 in league, 6-3 overall. Pioneer Valley is 2-3 in league, 3-6 overall. Atascadero opened the season with three straight losses, but they’ve won every game since. That streak includes two overtime games against Everett Alvarez in Salinas, and against Templeton at home.

Friday’s football games are the final games of the regular season. Playoff berths will be announced late Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

CIF-Central Section announces playoff brackets

Atascadero Greyhounds are seeded second in Division V. – The CIF-Central Section has announced the playoff brackets for CIF Football Playoffs. The Atascadero Greyhounds are seeded second in Division V. They drew a bye this week. Next Thursday, Nov. 10, they will host the winner between #7 Madera South and #10 Santa Maria. The Greyhounds (6-4, 5-1) finished first in the Ocean League, although they lost Friday at Pioneer Valley 21-20.
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Three area girls teams move into playoff semifinals

Three area girls teams have moved into the semifinals of various CIF Central Section playoffs. The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team and the No. 12 Nipomo tennis squad, Ocean League rivals, have both beaten higher seeds twice to earn Division 3 semifinal berths. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Santa Ynez...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Lynne Sharron Newhouse, 81

– Lynne Newhouse, a longtime resident of Paso Robles best remembered for her work in healthcare, has died at age 81. Lynne Sharron (Boatman) Newhouse of Paso Robles passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. She was 81. The cause was acute liver failure, a complication that arose following coronary bypass surgery in July.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
CRESTON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Californios’ equestrian skills displayed at Parkfield event

– Several dozen equestrians convened over the weekend in Parkfield for the Early Californios Skills of the Rancho. The participants at the event executed ranching skills used by the early Californios. Many used tack and equipment like the Californios used. Most wore styles of clothing popular among early ranchers on the Central Coast. They wore flat-brimmed hats like those used by early Californio ranchers.
PARKFIELD, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Scrappy

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Scrappy aka Scrapper or Scraps from Woods Humane Society North County. Scrappy is a sassy two-year-old girl with a lot to say. She’s trying not to complain too much about her current accommodations but she’d much prefer to be back in her own home. She is a good kitty who will rub up against your legs and ask for an ear scratch but sometimes forgets her manners, but she’ll be more relaxed once she’s back in a home. She likes to bat around small toys, loves wet food, and hopes to find someone that will take a chance on her.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 20-22

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Oct. 23

A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 22 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $557.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy