Bearcats face the Arroyo Grande Eagles tonight

– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team is at home tonight against the Arroyo Grande Eagles. The Bearcats are 6-3 overall, and 4-2 in the Mountain League. The Eagles are 4-5, and 3-3. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

The Templeton Eagles travel south over the grade to take on the San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Eagles are coming off their best game of the season against Morro Bay. They stopped the Pirates’ pass offense and won 27-9 in Morro Bay. Coach Don Crow says the Eagles will face a run offense Friday night. The Eagles are 3-2 in the Ocean League, and 6-3 overall. The Tigers are 4-1 in league, 7-2 overall.

The Atascadero Greyhounds play Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria Friday night. The Greyhounds are 5-0 in league, 6-3 overall. Pioneer Valley is 2-3 in league, 3-6 overall. Atascadero opened the season with three straight losses, but they’ve won every game since. That streak includes two overtime games against Everett Alvarez in Salinas, and against Templeton at home.

Friday’s football games are the final games of the regular season. Playoff berths will be announced late Saturday afternoon.