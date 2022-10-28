Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
oilcity.news
Winter hours start Nov. 1 for National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will be moving to winter operating hours starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Trails Center will still be open daily, but hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Trails Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New...
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
oilcity.news
Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Oil City Beer Co. Halloween Bash Local Bands, Local Brews
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City Beer Co. hosted its annual Halloween party Friday night, featuring local music from Beastwood, Pleasure People and Animal Bite. Beastwood opened up for what sadly has been announced as their final show. Best of luck to those dudes in the future — “Thank you for being a friend!”
oilcity.news
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
kjzz.com
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
oilcity.news
Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Arthur Youngberg for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
oilcity.news
Natrona County, national averages for gas fall nearly 5 cents from last week
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 4.7 cents from a week ago, according to price tracker GasBuddy, and Natrona County saw a similar decrease. It’s the third straight week in which the national average has fallen, now to $3.72 per gallon,...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
oilcity.news
BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, Laramie County deputy in hospital
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
oilcity.news
Casper College volleyball to begin NJCAA Region IX Tournament play this week
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College women’s volleyball team finds itself in postseason play starting this week as the NJCAA Region IX Volleyball Tournament kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Casper College Lady Thunderbirds will take on the Western Nebraska Community College Lady Cougars Wednesday at 5 p.m....
Comments / 0