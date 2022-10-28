UPS to Invest Over $330 Million, Create 435 Well-Paying Jobs Across Two New-Location Projects in Bullitt and Jefferson Counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.

