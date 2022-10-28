ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Marine veteran runs Midstate fitness studio for veterans and first responders

By Taylor Tosheff
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YQui_0iq4Rxfk00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After getting out of the service, a Midstate Marine veteran wanted to help other vets improve their health. Logan Spiewak opened Boots to Health , a Mechanicsburg-based gym that caters to veterans and first responders and partners with local recruiting offices to train new enlistees.

For the past nine months, Army veteran Raymond Perez has been training at Boots To Health. The two work together as a team, something they both learned while serving in the military.

“Being veterans, that’s something we hold too dearly, accountability and responsibility,” said Perez.

After the service, Perez struggled with his health and weight.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Daily Digest

“The goal was to get back to my Army weight, and I’m literally 10 pounds away from that,” said Perez. “I just wanted to feel like that again, like healthy, that was probably the healthiest part of my life when I was in the service.”

Boots To Health doesn’t just mean improving physical health.

“I try to build this relationship and try to understand,” said Logan Spiewak, owner of Boots to Health. “You’re not alone, there are millions of us and you’re not alone, we want to help you.”

Since starting on his health journey at Boots to Health, Perez has lost close to 171 pounds.

“I’m really happy for him. He’s taking care of himself, and his mental health is a lot better, and now that I did this for him, he’ll be able to help other people back in his shop and the community, and so it’s a win-win,” said Spiewak.

Boots to Health is located on E. Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business

A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs

Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials

SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York Fairgrounds, Harrisburg’s FNB Field receive redevelopment funding

(WHTM) — The York Fairgrounds and Harrisburg’s FNB Field are among the projects receiving redevelopment funding announced Monday. According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, 10 projects across the commonwealth received $40.1 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The awards include the following projects: Allegheny County Almono Limited Partnership, $3 million – funding will support […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking

Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man killed in fatal Lancaster County motorcycle accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. Friday, October 28, on Route 222 North at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old male from Lititz, PA was operating a motorcycle Northbound on Route...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy