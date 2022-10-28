Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.

