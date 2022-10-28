Read full article on original website
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa will play at home on Friday
After appeals from Mayor Wendy Perrette, education leaders and law enforcement professionals, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed its decision from last week that would have moved the Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks final game of the season to a “neutral” location. Today, Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen,...
Vote change possible in decision to relocate of Bogalusa final home game
In a Facebook post Saturday, Pine High School Principal, Ramona Thomas, stated her concerns for attending Bogalusa High School events, due to past and recent violent encounters.
theadvocate.com
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
Carencro Police find marijuana, AK-47 and pistols after traffic stop
Carencro Police Department arrested three men after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
wbrz.com
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
NOLA.com
Tulane football up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll
The Tulane football team, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time since 1998, learned it had something else in common with that magical year in Sunday’s poll. Thanks to losses by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kentucky and Cincinnati, the idle Green Wave moved up...
NOLA.com
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans wins ABF super lightweight championship by TKO
Jonathan Montrel of New Orleans overcame a first-round knockdown to overpower Marqus Bates in the second round, scoring a TKO to claim the American Boxing Federation super lightweight title Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts. For Montrel (14-1, 9 KO), the bout was similar to his fight against Greg Outlaw in March...
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
NOLA.com
Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care
The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts three men for 2020 killing of UL student in Uptown New Orleans
Three men charged for their roles in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long Jr. near an area of popular Maple Street college bars in Uptown have been found guilty by an Orleans Parish jury on various charges related to the crime, though none was convicted of murder. Following a...
Comments / 0