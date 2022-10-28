ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Bogalusa will play at home on Friday

After appeals from Mayor Wendy Perrette, education leaders and law enforcement professionals, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed its decision from last week that would have moved the Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks final game of the season to a “neutral” location. Today, Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen,...
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
Tulane football up to No. 19 in Associated Press poll

The Tulane football team, which entered the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time since 1998, learned it had something else in common with that magical year in Sunday’s poll. Thanks to losses by Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kentucky and Cincinnati, the idle Green Wave moved up...
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care

The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
