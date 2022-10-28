Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
BBC
Welton care village plans to be considered by council
Plans for a new care village in Welton are to be considered by West Lindsey District Council. LACE Housing has submitted a proposal to build 62 apartments and 10 bungalows on land east of Prebend Lane. The apartments would include communal and staff facilities, while the bungalows would have their...
BBC
Sheffield school roof at risk of collapse to be replaced
A school roof, covering a classroom, is at risk of complete failure and needs replacing at a cost of more than £500,000, a council report says. Sheffield City Council officers said the roof of a 1960s extension block at Abbey Lane Primary School in Woodseats had exceeded its 30-year lifespan.
BBC
Three roads in Norfolk identified in regional transport plan
Three roads in Norfolk have been identified in a regional transport plan for the next 28 years. Norfolk County Council is set to support the Transport East strategy at a meeting on 7 November. The strategy includes schemes for three key roads in the county: the Norwich Western Link, the...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
BBC
Scotland Road: Pubs of Liverpool thoroughfare face last orders
At its peak, the area around Liverpool's Scotland Road was home to more than 200 pubs, but last orders could soon be called on what was once the beating heart of the city. The Throstles Nest, which opened in 1804, is the last remaining pub on what is affectionately known locally as "Scottie Road" and has recently been put up for sale.
BBC
West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top
One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
BBC
Teacher from Somerset flies to Malawi to launch nursery
A Somerset schoolteacher flew to Malawi during the half term to officially open a nursery she helped set up there. Sarah O'Gorman, who teaches English at Priory Community School in Weston-Super-Mare, launched Sunrise Nursery in the suburbs of the town of Mzimba. The aim was to develop and learn from...
BBC
Basildon bus stabbing: Man in 70s suspected of causing GBH
A pensioner in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was stabbed in the head on board a bus. Essex Police said it was called to a route 3B First Bus at Basildon Bus Station, in Southernhay, at about 20:10 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Peterborough city-wide car cruising ban considered
A total ban on car cruising meetings could be brought in across a city when councillors meet later. A working group was set up to examine the effects of associated anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance from some meet-ups to residents of Peterborough. The city council's proposed injunction could cost up...
BBC
Safety call after Kishorn quarry worker crushed death
A worker's death at a Highland quarry has prompted a sheriff to call for an industry-wide alert on the safe use of quarrying equipment. Pawel Kocik was working on a stone crusher when he was accidently struck by the arm of an excavator. Sheriff Gary Aitken said the Health and...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
BBC
Gateshead quayside arena complex 'overbearing' hotel relocated
A major hotel development opposed by nearby residents as being "monstrously overbearing" is to be relocated, but not because they complained. Part of Gateshead quayside's new £300m arena complex, the 11-storey hotel would have left their flats feeling "like a Victorian prison", they said. A park is now planned...
BBC
Leeds Bradford Airport: Night flight limits exceeded, say campaigners
Campaigners have said Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) broke operating rules by running 600 more night flights than agreed during 2022's summer season. Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) said the extra flights took place between March and October. Leeds City Council confirmed it had received a complaint and...
Relocation packages and study support: why Medway is a great place for a social work career
Two social care workers at different stages in their careers explain why a Kent council provides excellent opportunities to change the way services are run and encourages personal development
BBC
New train named after Hull's fundraising Bee Lady
A pensioner who collected more than £125,000 for charity while dressed as a giant bee has had a train named in her honour. Jean Bishop, who died last year aged 99, spent more than 30 years rattling her tin and urging people to donate to Age UK. Hull Trains...
