CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis

Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Starting Game 4 despite rainout

Javier will start Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There were initial conversations that Javier wasn't a sure thing to start Game 4 if Monday's Game 3 were to be rained out, but after MLB confirmed Monday's postponement, the Astros were quick to confirm that Javier would toe the rubber Wednesday night in Game 4. He's set to face off against Aaron Nola in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed

Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
HOUSTON, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench

Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw

Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Sits second straight

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mancini has acted as a liability at the plate all postseason for Houston, remaining hitless through 16 at-bats. His struggles will move him to the bench and allow David Hensley to fill in as the Astros' designated hitter Monday, batting seventh.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty

Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.

