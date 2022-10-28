Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
CBS Sports
World Series Game 3: Phillies-Astros time, TV channel, starting pitchers after Monday rainout
The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Astros' Cristian Javier: Starting Game 4 despite rainout
Javier will start Game 4 of the World Series against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There were initial conversations that Javier wasn't a sure thing to start Game 4 if Monday's Game 3 were to be rained out, but after MLB confirmed Monday's postponement, the Astros were quick to confirm that Javier would toe the rubber Wednesday night in Game 4. He's set to face off against Aaron Nola in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed
Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench
Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sits second straight
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mancini has acted as a liability at the plate all postseason for Houston, remaining hitless through 16 at-bats. His struggles will move him to the bench and allow David Hensley to fill in as the Astros' designated hitter Monday, batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty
Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
Comments / 0