Sioux City, IA

Man charged for stealing money from Sioux City church

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuEmx_0iq4RJo200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is being charged with breaking into a Sioux City church and stealing money out of a locked cash box on Thursday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, Santos Harvey, 39, broke into the Cathedral of the Epiphany just before 1 p.m.

Officials said that Harvey approached the church’s east-side door and tore off the handle. He then went to the northeast door, broke open the door’s window, and opened the door using the pushout handle.

Harvey made his way to the front of the church and located a cash box, officials said. He proceeded to break into the cash box, took the money, and fled out the southeast door.

1 killed in Wayne County crash

The Sioux City Police Department received a detailed description and located Harvey one block west of the church. Harvey was taken into custody and the money he had on him was returned to the church. Court documents said that he had $7.56 on him.

Harvey was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

