LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl is still pretty shaken up, according to police, after a man attempted to kidnap her from Cornbelly’s in Lehi Saturday night. Officials with the Lehi Police Department said the teen left the corn maze at approximately 10:30 p.m., and was heading to the parking lot to meet up with her ride, when the suspect approached her and grabbed her shoulders.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO