Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
KSLTV
Lehi teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
KSLTV
Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
KSLTV
Woman buying costume at Provo man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was booked...
KSLTV
Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after attempted kidnapping of teen in Lehi
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl is still pretty shaken up, according to police, after a man attempted to kidnap her from Cornbelly’s in Lehi Saturday night. Officials with the Lehi Police Department said the teen left the corn maze at approximately 10:30 p.m., and was heading to the parking lot to meet up with her ride, when the suspect approached her and grabbed her shoulders.
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
KSLTV
Park City will experiment further with reusable to-go container program
PARK CITY, Utah — A reusable take-out food container trial in Park City throughout the month of October is wrapping up. A handful of restaurants and a catering business packaged up a lot of meals in multi-use containers this month. They’re made out of the same kind of plastic as baby bottles.
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
KSLTV
SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
KSLTV
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer’s patrol car.
KSLTV
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
