ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Lehi teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Health officials investigate mercury spill at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department said they are at a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday evening. The department told KSL that an environmental scientist was on the scene near 11720 Kings Crossing Way. Officials said it was a small amount of mercury in...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after attempted kidnapping of teen in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl is still pretty shaken up, according to police, after a man attempted to kidnap her from Cornbelly’s in Lehi Saturday night. Officials with the Lehi Police Department said the teen left the corn maze at approximately 10:30 p.m., and was heading to the parking lot to meet up with her ride, when the suspect approached her and grabbed her shoulders.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school

MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months

PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy