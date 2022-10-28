ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sweetgreen Opening Restaurant In Lincoln Common Tuesday

LINCOLN PARK — Sweetgreen is opening a restaurant this week in Lincoln Park. The Sweetgreen opens Tuesday at Lincoln Common, 2361 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite A1-110. To celebrate its grand opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to Nourishing Hope food pantry for every meal sold Tuesday, according to a news release.
Embattled Center For COVID Control Testing Company Barred From Washington, Fined In Wisconsin

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area company that operated hundreds of COVID-19 pop-up testing sites across the United States is being fined in two states. The Center for COVID Control and its lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which are based out of suburban Rolling Meadows, came under intense scrutiny this winter and spring after Block Club reports revealed widespread concerns among customers and government agencies with its tests. It operated more than 300 pop-up testing sites, and its lab was reimbursed more than $170 million from the federal government for testing and treatments.
Southwest Side Sisters Felt Existing Zero-Waste Stores Weren’t For Them — So They Launched Their Own

CHICAGO — Two sisters teamed up to create an online zero-waste market to make sustainability products more accessible and geared toward people of color. Mónica and Aidee San Miguel’s shop, VOLVERde, sells products ranging from laundry detergent and shampoo to reusable kitchen napkins and tortillas warmers. It also offers refill packs so customers can stock up using their existing containers and send the refill package back to VOLVERde for reuse.
Affordable Apartments And Grocery Store Coming To West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A mixed-use development with affordable apartments and a grocery store is planned for West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue. Last week, local development firm 548 Development won zoning approval from the City Council to build a 60-unit development at 3831 W. Chicago Ave. with Bamenda Grocery and Coffee as the anchor tenant.
It Could Hit 70 Degrees In Chicago This Week

CHICAGO — Chillier fall temperatures are hitting the city this week — but it could hit the 70s again ahead of the weekend. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 47 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll...
Sandra Cisneros Returns To Chicago This Month To Read From 1st Poetry Collection In 28 Years

CHICAGO — Despite the fame and accolades garnered in a 40-year writing career, reading poems in front of an audience is still embarrassing for Sandra Cisneros. But that’s exactly what the acclaimed writer and Chicago native will do later this month when she returns to her hometown for a reading of “Woman Without Shame,” her first poetry collection in 28 years and first to be published in Spanish. The reading will happen 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
4 People Hospitalized After Overdosing At River North Nightclub, Reports Say

RIVER NORTH — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to reports. About 2:50 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., where four people had overdosed, according to the Sun-Times. One woman was unconscious on a couch and two men were unconscious on the ground, according to CBS2.
Northwest Side Homeowners Can Get Financial Relief For Unpaid Property Taxes

JEFFERSON PARK — Northwest Side homeowners with delinquent property taxes could get financial help under a new program. The Delinquent Tax Loan Program, which began in January from the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, was developed for homeowners at risk of losing their homes because they’re unable to pay property taxes in Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts of Portage Park and Dunning.
