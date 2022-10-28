CHICAGO — Despite the fame and accolades garnered in a 40-year writing career, reading poems in front of an audience is still embarrassing for Sandra Cisneros. But that’s exactly what the acclaimed writer and Chicago native will do later this month when she returns to her hometown for a reading of “Woman Without Shame,” her first poetry collection in 28 years and first to be published in Spanish. The reading will happen 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO