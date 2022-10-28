Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Sweetgreen Opening Restaurant In Lincoln Common Tuesday
LINCOLN PARK — Sweetgreen is opening a restaurant this week in Lincoln Park. The Sweetgreen opens Tuesday at Lincoln Common, 2361 N. Lincoln Ave., Suite A1-110. To celebrate its grand opening, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to Nourishing Hope food pantry for every meal sold Tuesday, according to a news release.
blockclubchicago.org
Embattled Center For COVID Control Testing Company Barred From Washington, Fined In Wisconsin
CHICAGO — A Chicago-area company that operated hundreds of COVID-19 pop-up testing sites across the United States is being fined in two states. The Center for COVID Control and its lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which are based out of suburban Rolling Meadows, came under intense scrutiny this winter and spring after Block Club reports revealed widespread concerns among customers and government agencies with its tests. It operated more than 300 pop-up testing sites, and its lab was reimbursed more than $170 million from the federal government for testing and treatments.
blockclubchicago.org
How To Improve Howard Street? Rogers Park Business Alliance, City Of Evanston Team On 1st Joint Study Of Business Corridor
ROGERS PARK — The Howard Street business corridor that forms the border between Rogers Park and Evanston was battered by the pandemic, erasing gains made on business development and public safety. Now, a Rogers Park business group and the city of Evanston are teaming on a first joint plan...
blockclubchicago.org
Southwest Side Sisters Felt Existing Zero-Waste Stores Weren’t For Them — So They Launched Their Own
CHICAGO — Two sisters teamed up to create an online zero-waste market to make sustainability products more accessible and geared toward people of color. Mónica and Aidee San Miguel’s shop, VOLVERde, sells products ranging from laundry detergent and shampoo to reusable kitchen napkins and tortillas warmers. It also offers refill packs so customers can stock up using their existing containers and send the refill package back to VOLVERde for reuse.
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Apartments And Grocery Store Coming To West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue
WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — A mixed-use development with affordable apartments and a grocery store is planned for West Humboldt Park’s Chicago Avenue. Last week, local development firm 548 Development won zoning approval from the City Council to build a 60-unit development at 3831 W. Chicago Ave. with Bamenda Grocery and Coffee as the anchor tenant.
blockclubchicago.org
Renters, Condo Owners Need Help In South Shore’s Housing Market, New Research Finds
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents can access a wealth of housing resources and learn more about new data that will help guide the neighborhood’s future at a housing fair this weekend. The South Shore Housing Fair is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at South Shore International College Prep...
blockclubchicago.org
It Could Hit 70 Degrees In Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — Chillier fall temperatures are hitting the city this week — but it could hit the 70s again ahead of the weekend. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 47 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll...
Sandra Cisneros Returns To Chicago This Month To Read From 1st Poetry Collection In 28 Years
CHICAGO — Despite the fame and accolades garnered in a 40-year writing career, reading poems in front of an audience is still embarrassing for Sandra Cisneros. But that’s exactly what the acclaimed writer and Chicago native will do later this month when she returns to her hometown for a reading of “Woman Without Shame,” her first poetry collection in 28 years and first to be published in Spanish. The reading will happen 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
blockclubchicago.org
4 People Hospitalized After Overdosing At River North Nightclub, Reports Say
RIVER NORTH — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to reports. About 2:50 a.m., police and paramedics were called to Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., where four people had overdosed, according to the Sun-Times. One woman was unconscious on a couch and two men were unconscious on the ground, according to CBS2.
blockclubchicago.org
Smash Your Pumpkins At Andersonville, Edgewater Jack-O-Lantern Composting Events This Week
EDGEWATER — Chicagoans can easily compost their Halloween pumpkins this year — by smashing them to bits. Two pumpkin-smashing events are set for Saturday in Andersonville and Edgewater, one of which will be part of an eco-fest debuting in the Andersonville business district. The events are intended to keep pumpkins out of landfills.
blockclubchicago.org
Northwest Side Homeowners Can Get Financial Relief For Unpaid Property Taxes
JEFFERSON PARK — Northwest Side homeowners with delinquent property taxes could get financial help under a new program. The Delinquent Tax Loan Program, which began in January from the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, was developed for homeowners at risk of losing their homes because they’re unable to pay property taxes in Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts of Portage Park and Dunning.
