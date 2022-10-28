Read full article on original website
Ambition Diaries: The Broken Promise of the American Dream
Over the course of several months, seven reporters from across the country recorded intimate conversations between mothers and daughters about issues like unpaid labor, discrimination, pay gap, career advancement, work life balance, and how the pandemic has changed our relationship to work. The result is a 4-part mini series called Ambition Diaries, a collaboration between Fast Company and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. In this first episode of the series we explore economic mobility.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Despite the odds, the Great Resignation lives on
Americans weren't worried about quitting their jobs in September. With fewer workers getting fired and abundant job openings, that makes sense.
NEA social justice trainer admits critical race theory in K-12 despite claims by union boss Becky Pringle
An National Education Association leader defended critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools during a California conference.
The serious challenges facing Lula in Brazil| Letter
Letter: Richard Bourne celebrates the return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president, but warns of the difficulties he now faces
What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did
This story was originally published by ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the reliably provocative Georgia Republican, declared on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “War Room,” that if her party wins back a House […] The post What Fortune 500 companies said after Jan. 6. vs. what they did appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Coming November 5: Going For Broke on the Care Economy
A special series with PRX’s To the Best of Our Knowledge. Going for Broke is a co-production of PRX’s To the Best of Our Knowledge at Wisconsin Public Radio and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. The three-part series hosted by broadcaster Ray Suarez centers on Americans who have lived on the edge. They share their sometimes startling economic experiences and also insight into our society as a whole. Each hour also includes some of our country’s top thinkers on income inequality, among them the legendary writer Barbara Ehrenreich, author of the classic “Nickel and Dimed,” who passed away in September 2022.
The aim of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) is to change the national conversation around poverty and economic insecurity. The journalism we commission—from narrative features and photo essays to documentary films—puts a human face on financial instability.http://economichardship.org/
