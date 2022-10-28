Read full article on original website
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
How a 95-Year-Old Grandmother Nabbed a Latin Grammy Best New Artist Nomination
What began as a grandson’s personal mission to preserve his Nana’s unpublished musical legacy turned into a passion project that led to an album, a documentary, a role in a Hollywood movie, and ultimately, a Latin Grammy nomination for best new artist. At 95, Angela Alvarez is fulfilling a lifelong dream that began in her native Cuba, where she learned to sing and play the piano early on, and later took on the guitar and started writing her own songs. “I loved music very much,” Alvarez tells Billboard Español in a video-call from her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where the...
Elon Musk Rocks Samurai Costume At Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party After Buying Twitter: Photos
Elon Musk was clearly in great spirits as he attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party on Monday, October 31. The billionaire, 51, flexed his arms and looked like he was shouting as he posed for a photo on the red carpet, in full-on samurai gear. It seemed like he was in a celebratory mood, after he finalized his deal to buy Twitter the week before.
Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, and Pink set to perform at 2022 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards are once again coming up, and we now officially know who’s getting prepared to set the stage for the evenings performances.
